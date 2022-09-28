"Tommy Lasorda is really really close friends with my dad" - MLB All-Star Mike Piazza once revealed why his LA Dodgers draft was due to family ties with Tommy Lasorda

Former MLB All-Star Mike Piazza once disclosed in an interview that he was chosen by the LA Dodgers in the 1988 draft as a favor for his father from Tommy Lasorda.

Speaking about his dad and Lasorda’s thick friendship, Piazza said:

"Tommy Lasorda is really really close friends with my dad. They grew up together.”

Piazza also said that Lasorda is his little brother Thomas Piazza’s godfather and he is really close to the family.

“I wasn’t getting any exposure. Tommy, with his connections, he said, 'I’ll have the Dodgers draft as a favor and it looks good on a resume.'”

Lasorda, who later became the manager for the Dodgers, played for the team in 1954 and 1955.

LA Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda was inducted into the National Hall of Fame

Tommy Lasorda served as the LA Dodgers' manager from 1976 to 1996. He was admitted as a manager to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

He also played for the Kansas City Athletics. As the manager of the Dodgers, Lasorda won two World Series championships and twice received the National League (NL) Manager of the Year award. His jersey number 2 was retired by the Dodgers.

Lasorda died of cardiac arrest in 2021.

Mike Piazza @mikepiazza31 It’s hard to find the right words to say about a man who changed my life and my family’s life forever. A man with a larger than life personality, whose toughness, wit and tenacity rivals anyone I've ever met. Simply put, there is no one like Tommy Lasorda. It’s hard to find the right words to say about a man who changed my life and my family’s life forever. A man with a larger than life personality, whose toughness, wit and tenacity rivals anyone I've ever met. Simply put, there is no one like Tommy Lasorda.

Piazza made his MLB debut in 1992.

Mike Piazza: A beloved MLB player

Mike Piazza played in the MLB for 16 seasons, earning the Silver Slugger Award 10 times and being named an All-Star 12 times. He played for a number of teams, including the LA Dodgers and the New York Mets, among others.

2016 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Piazza is one of the greatest catchers in baseball history and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2016.

"Amazing the things you find when you go through a closet, can anyone remember when we wore these?#mets #metsbaseball #vintage #halloffame" – Mike Piazza

Piazza is in charge of the Italian baseball team. He is married to Alicia Rickter and the couple share three children.

