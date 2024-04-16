Tommy Pham News: Veteran outfielder inks 1-year, $3,000,000 deal with White Sox 

According to MLB.com's Juan Toribio, free agent Tommy Pham has reportedly signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The deal also has incentives up to $1.5 million.

In the 2023 season, Pham spent time between the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks. He had a decent batting average (.256) and compiled 109 hits, 16 home runs and 68 RBIs. He was part of the D-backs' spirited World Series run, which was finally outgunned by the eventual champions, the Texas Rangers.

Following the 2023 season, Tommy Pham became a free agent and had a few teams looking out for his services. However, the slugger held out for a desirable contract, leaving him unsigned until now.

One reason why teams didn't want to splurge on him is his age. Pham is 36 and is not getting any younger. This may have played a part in his not getting a contract in the offseason.

As far as the White Sox are concerned, the team is off to a slow start (2-14). They hope that Pham can spark a veteran plug inside the clubhouse once he gets promoted.

Tommy Pham with White Sox: Will it be cut short amid slow start?

Given the Chicago White Sox's slow start to the season, there's a chance that even if Pham hits well, he may be looked upon as a trade piece for GM Chris Getz.

Though Pham will grind out in the minors before the major league move, when he does, he can move to right field or, at times, play at the DH spot.

Apart from Pham, the White Sox have also signed another outfielder, Robbie Grossman, which means the 36-year-old's hands will be full.

Tommy Pham is in his 11th major league season and so far has played for seven other teams, giving him his journeyman status.

The White Sox could look to use him as a veteran voice in the clubhouse before deciding to part ways with him. They may even extend him a new contract after this season.

How do you think Tommy Pham will fare with the Chicago White Sox? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

