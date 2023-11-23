For outfielder Tommy Pham, the 2023 ended in a way that, at the start of the season, the veteran never could have imagined. Now, he has reflected on the psychology that led him through it.

Before the 2023 season, Pham inked a one-year, $6 million contract with the New York Mets. For the 34-year old, the deal represented a chance to be part of baseball's most wealthy team, and also a heavy World Series favorite.

However, as often happens in baseball, the Mets' season did not go to plan. At the trade deadline, with their chances of making the playoffs dimming, Tommy Pham was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations and a prospect.

"TOMMY PHAM SLAMS A HOME-RUN. D-Backs lead the Phillies 1-0 in Game 6" - ClutchPoints

In Arizona, Pham got pretty much the opposite experience of New York. The Las Vegas-native hit 6 home runs and 32 RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks captured the last Wild Card berth in the NL postseason bracket.

Pham went off for the D-Backs in the postseason, hitting 3 home runs and 4 RBIs at pivotal junctures as the Snakes barged the way to their first World Series appearance since 2001. Although the postseason run ultimately proved unsuccessful, Pham's leadership was remarked upon, especially on an unproven, mostly young team like Arizona.

In a recent interview with Jon Heyman of the New York post, Pham outlined the expectation he had from his teammates, and how that fed into the leadership role he played.

According to Tommy Pham, he looked at his teammates as "employees in a business" and continued that he expected the employees to "put their heart out (for me)".

"Tommy Pham talks here about the D-Backs' clubhouse and how he fit in. In full show Pham explained what he would have changed about the Mets (but has only praise for Buck Showalter). Joel and I make our Hall picks" - Jon Heyman

Pham's comments came after he criticized the locker room culture of the New York Mets following his departure from the team. Pham slammed his teammates for not working hard enough, which in his mind, contibuted to the team's lacklustre 2023 performance.

Tommy Pham represents a throwback style of player

He may not be the flashiest, or most skilled player in MLB, but Pham's .259 career average spread across ten years speaks to a level of consistency from him. The D-Backs might have fallen to the Texas Rangers in the World Series, but it is likely that most of Pham's teammates were happy to have him by their sides.

