He may not have known it at the time, but veteran outfielder Tommy Pham's August trade to the Arizona Diamondbacks may have been the most fateful move of his life.

A 35-year-old journeyman, Pham has spent his 10 MLB seasons playing for seven different teams. Never an All-Star, he has been viewed as a secondary player, passionate and consistent.

"TOMMY PHAM - LOURDES GURRIEL JR, HR. DBACKS GO BACK-TO-BACK TO GIVE THEM THE EARLY LEAD" - SportsCenter

Now readying himself to suit up for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the 22nd-wealthiest MLB team by payroll, Pham began the season on a very different team, the New York Mets. As a result of his one-year, $6 million deal with the Mets, he joined the richest team in baseball.

After hitting .268/.348/.472 with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs in 79 games for the New York Mets, Pham was traded to the D-Backs. After arriving in his new team, he slammed the culture of the Mets, calling his old teammates the "least hardest working group of position players I've ever played with."

Operating under billionaire owner Steve Cohen, the Mets had a year that most of their fans will want to forget. Despite claiming a payroll in excess of $350 million, the team finished with just 75 wins, giving them the eighth-worst record in MLB. Several players, including Pete Alonso and Justin Verlander, were criticized.

Now, ahead of his first-ever World Series, the veteran has doubled down on his condemnation of his former team. In a statement provided by SNY, Tommy Pham was quoted as saying, "the drive wasn't (in New York), and that drive is (in Arizona)".

""[The Mets are] more talented than [the Diamondbacks.] Let's be honest here. What makes this team different, everyone is still trying to reach their max potential." - Tommy Pham

Although he has not played a central role in his team's advancement to the World Series, Pham has been reliable this October. In 11 games, the Las Vegas native has hit .214/.233/.357 with a pair of home runs and a pair of RBIs.

Tommy Pham can always be trusted to say it like it is

Tommy Pham, never one to shy away from his emotions, does not mince words. Last year, Pham was suspended for multiple games after punching San Francisco Giants player Joc Pederson before a game.

Now, with his continued criticism of the Mets, Pham is offering fans an insight into what makes an effective team and what does not.