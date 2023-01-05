Playing in the MLB can be difficult, especially when you have a bad season. Resilience is as important to MLB players as it is for any pro athlete.

Unfortunately, many fans and pundits have a tendency to write off players after they have had a tough year. Thankfully, there is always next season for players to prove their true value. Here are some MLB players who will be looking for a big rebound in 2023.

3 MLB players looking to rebound in 2023

3. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. burst into the league in 2019, hitting 22 home runs and 53 RBIs, finishing third in the Rookie of the Year Award voting. By 2021, he had hit 42 home runs, the highest amount in the National League that year.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Tatis enjoying his 24th birthday party Tatis enjoying his 24th birthday party https://t.co/TDXnq2FUfu

"Tatis enjoying his 24th birthday party" - @ Talkin Baseball

However, 2022 turned out to be a nightmare. After returning from the International League in August, he received an 80-game suspension from the league for PED use. Despite appealing it, he will not be back until April and will be looking for a big comeback.

2. Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs

When Japanese players make the transition from the NPB to the MLB, there is often some adjustment pain. This is more or less what happened to much-hyped Cubs prospect Seiya Suzuki when he signed a 5-year, $85 million deal with the Cubs.

Cubs Zone ™️ @CubsZone 🏼 Can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for Seiya Suzuki Can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for Seiya Suzuki 🙌🏼 https://t.co/tY40cbhQBr

"Can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for Seiya Suzuki" - @ Cubs Zone TM

The 27-year-old outfielder disappointed, hitting only 12 home runs and 44 RBIs while posting a .257 batting average. Suzuki will undoubtedly be looking for a better 2023 with the Cubs.

1. Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs

Another Chicago Cubs player who is looking for a huge season in 2023 is Cody Bellinger. Cody Bellinger's rise and fall is perhaps the most drastic of any player in recent MLB history.

simleague.news @MLBNetworkNews The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring Outfielder Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs for Outifelder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and cash considerations. The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring Outfielder Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs for Outifelder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and cash considerations. https://t.co/ci6AWSHssw

"The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring Outfielder Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs for Outifelder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and cash considerations." - @ simleague.news

Bellinger, a former Rookie of the Year and MVP Award winner, was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 after hitting .165, the lowest of any full-time player. The Cubs took a gamble, signing Bellinger only to trade him to the Toronto Blue Jays. He will be looking for a massive bounce-back to prove all the haters wrong.

