Top 5 funny memes after Dodgers rout Yankees 18-2 ft. Luka Doncic's cowboy whip

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers are having a World Series rematch, but if Game 2 was anything to go by, it seemed like a lopsided battle with the defending champions being the clear best team. On Saturday, the Dodgers demolished the Yankees' pitching in an 18-2 rout. The home team was up 10-0 by the end of the second inning at Dodger Stadium.
This matchup follows from last season, where both teams faced off in the World Series finale. The Dodgers won the first three games before the Yankees bounced back with a victory in Game 4. They were up 4-0 in Game 5, but a fifth-inning debacle led the team to eventually lose the game 7-6.
As such, when the demolition crew completed on Saturday by the Dodgers, fans couldn't help but post memes. We've handpicked some of the best:
Max Muncy homers twice as Dodgers annihilate
Yankees
The Dodgers started strong with RBIs from Will Smith, Max Muncy, Michael Conforto and Tommy Edman to score four runs in the first inning. Muncy hit his 200th home run of his career, taking Will Warren for a three-run home run in the second inning. Edman registered another RBI double and it was followed by a two-run blast from Hye-seong Kim to make the game 10-0.
Aaron Judge homered the first run for the Yankees in the fourth inning off Dodgers starter Landon Knack, who stayed in the game till the sixth inning. Freddie Freeman secured an RBI double in the fifth inning and it was followed by Muncy's second blast of the night, another three-run home run to make it 14-1 in the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Andy Pages crushed a solo home run off Yankees reliever Luke Weaver. Judge homered again in the eighth inning. It was his 21st of the season.
Even the Dodgers' pinch hitter flexed his hitting, with a powerful home run off Pablo Reyes in the eighth inning. This was the final scoring shot of the night as the Dodgers won the game 18-2.
Max Muncy had the best night of his career as he took Yankees pitching to the cleaners.