Top 5 Japanese talents from NPB to keep an eye on in 2024 ft. Roki Sasaki, Munetaka Murakami & more

In recent years, Japan's NPB league has gained widespread acclaim for producing some of the best baseball players on the planet. With a record number of players making the switch from Japan to North America, the focus on Nippon Professional Baseball has never been stronger.

Modern MLB superstars like Shohei Ohtani, Kodai Senga, Masataka Yoshida, and soon, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, all had their starts in NPB. Although much of the Japanese talent has found new homes in MLB, there is still formidable baseball talent in NPB. Today, we are examining some top names in Japan for the upcoming season.

Top 5 NPB players to keep an eye on in 2024

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5. Tomoya Mori, Orix Buffaloes

A member of the 1,000 hit club, catcher Tomoya Mori is regarded as one of the best at his position. In 2019, Mori won the Pacific League MVP Award after hitting .329/.413/.547 with 23 home runs and 105 RBIs. Although he will not be catching ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on account of the pitcher's $325 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, expect another tremendous season out of Tomoya Mori.

Expand Tweet

"Mori Tomoya rbi single~ so nice to have Mori back" - Sofia

4. Shugo Maki, Yokohama BayStars

Perhaps the most underrated name on this list, 25-year old Shugo Maki is a second baseman for the Yokohama DeNa Baystars. A career .299 hitter since making his NPB debut in 2021, Maki's .293 average and 29 home runs last season make him look like a very real threat in 2024.

3. Kazuma Okamoto, Yomiuri Giants

Kazuma Okamoto was on the field to witness teammate Shohei Ohtani strike out Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout to win the 2023 World Baseball Classic last March. The 27-year old already has five All-Star nods since he joined the league in 2015.

Expand Tweet

"Kazuma Okamoto extends Team Japan's lead to 3-1! #WorldBaseballClassic" - World Baseball Classic

2. Roki Sasaki, Chiba Lotte Marines

Regarded as the best pitcher in the league, 22-year old Roki Sasaki is gearing up for another strong season for the Chiba Lotte Marines. Sasaki's 19 consecutive strikeouts hold up as a league record, and he pitched a perfect game in 2022. While Sasaki has been criticized by his limited pitch arsenal, he uses his pitching abilities with stealth, and will definetly need to be looked out for in 2024.

1. Munetaka Murakami, Tokyo Yakult Swallows

Two-time Central League MVP Munetaka Murakami is the real deal. At just 23, Murakami hit .256/.375/.500 with 31 home runs and 84 RBIs last season. A power slugger to be sure, the third baseman has drawn comparisons to MLB players like Anthony Rendon and former Kansas City Royals star Mike Moustakas, but better.

Expand Tweet

"Munetaka Murakami hit .318 with an 1.168 OPS last year with 56 homers and 21 doubles. Then he walked off Mexico for Team Japan in the WBC. Then he homered in his first at-bat this season. He just turned 23." - Jarred Carrabis

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.