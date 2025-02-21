Top 5 memes inspired by Yankees' bombshell change to facial hair policy ft. Aaron Judge, Derek Jeter

The New York Yankees made a huge change today. Earlier, they announced that after some long conversations with current and former players, they would be altering the long-held facial hair policy.

Since the 1970s, no Yankee has had a beard. No Yankee has had long hair, either, as it has had to be well-kept and above the shoulders. They could also only have well-kept mustaches.

Now, they're allowed to have well-kept beards, too. The shocking change was something fans wanted for a long time, and they reacted with some incredible memes of Yankees with beards in response.

Many expect some Yankees players to grow out beards pretty quickly. Some of them had beards on former teams, like Carlos Rodon, Devin Williams and Gerrit Cole. They may return to their bearded form, and some who've played with the Yankees for a long time, like Aaron Judge, might try one for the first time.

Others criticized the Yankees for doing this.

Yankees offer statement on new revision to hair policy

Hal Steinbrenner, the current owner of the New York Yankees, helped implement the facial hair policy in the late 1970s. Now, he's amending it to modernize the team a little bit.

Hal Steinbrenner changed the policy (Imagn)

He revealed that he's been in conversation with so many Yankees players past and present via MLB.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees -- spanning several eras -- to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback," he said.

"These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years."

Steinbrenner said the decision was ultimately up to him, though. He said it took great consideration, but he finally decided to amend the longstanding policy to allow for well-kept, that being the keyword, beards.

There will still be no players like Matt Strahm or Brian Wilson, a.k.a. Fear the Beard, but players can have facial hair again.

