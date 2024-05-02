Top 5 MLB underdogs outperforming expectations in 2024 so far

In a span of time as long as an MLB season, successful teams need to rely on all parts of their lineups. While every club has their respective stars, baseball is a team game, so relying solely on a handful of producers is a recipe for failure.

As such, when players outperform expectations, that often comes with numerous positive impacts on a team. In this article, we are going to be examining five underdog players who have exceeded expectations placed on them before the start of the season.

Five underdog players who are on a roll in 2024

#5 Jordan Westburg, Baltimore

At this time last year, few believed that 2019 Baltimore Orioles first rounder Jordan Westburg was anywhere close to MLB regularity.

In 68 games last season, the outfielder hit a modest .260 with three home runs and 23 RBIs. However, the six-foot-two Texan has been a different animal in 2024.

Through 28 games this year, Westburg is hitting .301/.351/.515, with his .866 OPS second only to defending Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson on the roster. Despite being just 25, many believe that Westburg has a serious future at the hot corner for the O's.

#4 Luis Rengifo, LA Angels

The 2024 season marks the sixth one for Venezuelan infielder Luis Rengifo with the Los Angeles Angels.

Despite only hitting .244 between 2019 and 2023, the 27 year-old is hitting .326 this season with an AL-best nine steals. Additionally, Rengifo's 1.322 OPS over the past seven days leads all qualified MLB hitters in that span of time.

#3 Seth Lugo, Kansas City

After serving in the New York Mets' bullpen from 2016 until 2022, Seth Lugo made the transition to the rotation for the Padres last season, with positive results.

Although the six-foot-four right hander posted a 3.57 ERA over 146 innings in 2023, few could have predicted his ascension in 2024. After signing a two-year, $30 million deal with the Royals during the offseason, Lugo leads the AL in starts with seven, and innings pitched with 45. Moreover, Lugo's six quality starts is tied for first in the MLB.

#2 Ronel Blanco, Houston

After finishing with a 4.50 ERA in 17 appearances split between the rotation and the bullpen last season, many wondered if Ronel Blanco would crack the Houston Astros lineup in 2024. However, the Dominican has had little problem with that.

After not allowing a run in his first fifteen innings of work this season, Blanco has kept up the momentum. The 30 year-old is 3-0 with a 1.65 ERA across 32.2 innings. In a year in which the Astros have had multiple pains, Blanco has not been one.

#1 Steven Kwan, Cleveland

Since breaking into MLB in 2022, few have questioned the fielding abilities of two-time Gold Glover Steven Kwan.

However, the Cleveland Guardians left fielder is showing that he can get it done with the bat. Kwan's three home runs on the season represent over 20% of his career total, and his 27 hits, 45 runs scored and .360 batting average lead the AL in all three categories.

