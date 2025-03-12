Top 5 remaining free agents ahead of 2025 Opening Day ft. Anthony Rizzo

MLB teams are edging closer to the start of regular season with the 2025 Opening Day less than a week away. Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, several high-profile free agents were signed in the offseason, the most notable being superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

Several other coveted free agents like Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman also signed for new teams in the offseason after their prolonged free agency. Despite the team deep into Spring Training games and Opening Day just a few days away, several free agents remain unsigned.

Here's the list of top five free agents ahead of the 2025 Opening Day.

#5. David Robertson

Veteran relief pitcher David Robertson remains without a team heading into the 2025 season. The 39-year-old is in the latter part of his career and team's are seemingly reluctant to take a chance with him after an underwhelming year with the Texas Rangers in 2024.

Robertson finished with a 3-4 record in 68 games for Texas after singing a one-year deal last offseason. However, he declined a mutual option for 2025 to become a free agent.

While the Kansas City Royals were one of the teams linked with him early in the offseason, the Atlanta Braves could look at the veteran hurler as they aim to make the postseason again this season.

#4. Kyle Gibson

Another veteran pitcher who is still available in the free market is 37-year-old Kyle Gibson. The one-time All-Star pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals last season after signing a $12 million contract in November 2023.

However, after finishing 8-8 in 30 starts with a 4.24 ERA, the Cardinals declined his $12 million mutual option for the 2025 season, making him a free agent. The Chicago Cubs are one of the teams linked with a potential move for the veteran hurler before Opening Day.

#3. Lance Lynn

Kyle Gibson's former Cardinals teammate joined the team in November 2023, like Gibson, but was declined an option for the 2025 season in October. He finished the season with a 7-4 record in 23 starts last season.

The two-time All-Star is another pitcher linked with a move to Chicago over the last few days. However, the New York Yankees, who have suffered devastating injury blows to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil during Spring Training, could move for the 37-year-old pitcher ahead of Opening Day.

#2. Anthony Rizzo

35-year-old All-Star infielder Anthony Rizzo is arguably the most notable name remaining in free agency ahead of Opening Day. The three-time All-Star became a free agent after the Yankees paid a $6 million buyout to decline an option for the 2025 season.

Apart from a strong 2022 season, Rizzo's Yankees career never took off and after being diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome in 2023, the former World Series winner's offense slumped alarmingly last year.

Rizzo was arguably one of the worst hitters in baseball last season, however, he could end up going back to Chicago, the team he helped to a World Series title in 2016.

#1. J. D. Martinez

The six-time All-Star has failed to attract suitors in his free agency after a down year with the New York Mets in 2024. Although the former World Series winner had 16 home runs with 69 RBIs last year, it was significantly lower than his 33 home run season with 103 RBIs the previous year.

Despite a dip in his performance last season, the 37-year-old could still be a valuable addition to a contending team as a designated hitter. One team that can look at the veteran slugger are the Yankees, who are concerned over the availability of Giancarlo Stanton for the 2025 season.

With Stanton's elbow issues casting a large shadow over his future, Martinez could be a decent option for the Bronx Bombers on a short-term deal.

