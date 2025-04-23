Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Luke Keaschall, Tesocar Hernandez & more for April 23, 2025

There are a lot of MLB players in action on Wednesday, making fielding the best daily fantasy sports lineup a challenge. There are some excellent hitters and true aces set to play, and to help parse through it and find the smartest plays, we've compiled a list of some of the top players to watch.

Top pitchers for MLB DFS

Freddy Peralta (9800 on DraftKings; 9600 on FanDuel)

Freddy Peralta is virtually a must-start every time he pitches. The Milwaukee Brewers ace has been good for years, and this year, he is 2-1 with a sterling 1.91 ERA. Peralta also has 33 strikeouts and a 1.02 WHIP.

Bowden Francis (7800 on DraftKings; 8700 on FanDuel)

Bowden Francis has been solid for the Toronto Blue Jays this year: 3.13 ERA, 20 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP. He will face the Houston Astros, a team that has struggled offensively.

David Festa (8800 on DraftKings; 7300 on FanDuel)

David Festa has a good matchup (Imagn)

David Festa has one of the best matchups on Wednesday: the Chicago White Sox. It doesn't matter how good he's been, although he has a zero ERA and 1.11 WHIP in two starts.

Top hitters

Michael Busch (5200 on DraftKings; 3000 on FanDuel)

Michael Busch has been quietly good for the Chicago Cubs this year. The slugger is hitting .301 with five home runs, 16 RBI,and a .948 OPS. He is facing the LA Dodgers, but they haven't been able to slow him down yet.

Tesocar Hernandez (4900 on DraftKings; 3400 on FanDuel)

Teoscar Hernandez is off to a slow start with a .775 OPS, but he's due for to breakout. He's facing the Cubs, but these two teams have combined for a ton of runs when matched up, so expect a lot of offense.

Bobby Witt Jr. (6100 on DraftKings; 4000 on FanDuel)

Pick Bobby Witt Jr. for DFS (Imagn)

Bobby Witt Jr. is almost always a good DFS pick. The Kansas City Royals star is once again hitting over .300 and has an OPS over .800. While he's not in top form, he's still hitting well.

Budget picks for MLB DFS

Luke Keaschall (3000 on DraftKings; 2000 on FanDuel)

Pick Luke Keaschall for DFS (Imagn)

Luke Keaschall has only played four games, but he's made the most of it for the Minnesota Twins. He's hitting .357 with a .971 OPS, numbers unheard of at this price range.

Jacob Wilson (3800 on DraftKings; 3000 on FanDuel)

Jacob Wilson is off to a great start in his MLB career. He hits like few others in the sport. Wilson's hitting an impressive .337, which doesn't come cheap in DFS.

Chandler Simpson (3000 on DraftKings; 2400 on FanDuel)

Chandler Simpson is rounding into form in his MLB career. Thanks to blinding speed (which helps get steals for fantasy), he's hitting .333 to start his career and he's a great discount pick on Wednesday.

