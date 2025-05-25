Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Spencer Horwitz, Vinnie Pasquantino, and more for 9-game main slate on May 25, 2025

It's a fully-loaded Sunday slate in MLB DFS as all teams are scheduled to play with plenty of options to pick and attack. A variety of experience and youth are featured on the pitching side with former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and Twins ace Bailey Ober offering value at solid price points. Brewers rookie Logan Henderson, on the other hand, provides high value on his projected start versus the Pirates.

On the hitters' side, sluggers Kyle Tucker and Oneil Cruz give high-end value with their current forms. Some sneaky picks that could offer value are Spencer Horwitz and Vinnie Pasquantino with their cheap pricepoint. With a full set of games set to commence, differential picks will certainly be the deciding factor between a dub and a loss.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top Pitching Options:

Robbie Ray (SF) - $10,100 DraftKings; $10,400 FanDuel

Former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray is slowly making a bid for another best pitcher's trophy with his new team. The lefty is currently 6-0 across 10 starts with a 2.67 ERA and 62 strikeouts. Given that he's starting against the inferior Nationals, his value certainly beats the price.

Logan Henderson (MIL) - $9,600 DraftKings; $9,300 FanDuel

The Brewers rookie has been immaculate to start his MLB career. Henderson is bringing his 3-0 record with a 1.69 ERA against an unimpressive Pirates team. Expect him to deliver the goods versus the Pirates' anemic offense that's second-worst in the league in terms of OPS.

Bailey Ober (MIN) - $7,500 DraftKings; $9,200 FanDuel

Slated to start against the Royals, the work has been cut out for Bailey Ober. The 29-yea-old has a 4-1 record with a 3.68 across 10 starts. Fortunately for Ober, he can rely on his slider and changeup as he's within the 94th percentile of chase percentage this year.

Top Hitting Targets:

Kyle Tucker (CHC) - $6,500 DraftKings; $4,400 FanDuel

Tucker has already smashed 12 home runs and recorded 37 RBI and 14 stolen bases for the Cubs. With the Reds starting lefty Nick Lidolo, expect the Cubs star to make a meal of the balls thrown his way as he's statistically been better against lefties.

Rafael Devers (BOS) - $4,900 DraftKings; $4,100 FanDuel

After a rut of biblical proportions, Devers has dusted off his bat and has tallied 12 home runs with 48 RBI. The three-time MLB All-Star has been a reliable force in DFS lineups as of late and with the Red Sox facing the Orioles, things are certainly looking bright for Devers.

Oneil Cruz (PIT) - $5,800 DraftKings; $3,800 FanDuel

Ever a volatile choice, it's obvious why one of the most exciting players in MLB's value varies between the two fantasy platforms. Although he's just batting .236, the young outfielder possess a .839 OPS with 10 home runs this year.

Value Plays:

Vinnie Pasquantino (KC) - $3,400 DraftKings; $2,900 FanDuel

Pretty much like the Royals are have been an underrated team this season, Pasquantino has flown under the radar in MLB DFS. The first baseman has smashed eight home runs with 30 RBI that provides an upside given his price.

Spencer Horwitz (PIT) - $3,500 DraftKings; $2,600 FanDuel

The Pirates first baseman has posted a .259 batting average with an OPS of .754. Given his minimal price point, he could provide some value as a filler option.

Lenyn Sosa (CWS) - $2,700 DraftKings; $2,600 FanDuel

The young middle infielder provides fantastic value at the lowest price. In 169 at-bats, Sosa has tallied four home runs and 16 RBI while batting on a .284/.305/.408 clip.

