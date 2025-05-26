Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings ft. Juan Soto, Ramon Urias, and more for 7-game main slate on May 26, 2025

It’s an MLB seven-game slate on tap this Monday, loaded with elite bats and some eyebrow-raising pitching values. While big-name aces are scarce, strikeout artists like Garrett Crochet and a discounted Jacob deGrom headline the mound options. Pair that with mashers like Juan Soto and Kyle Tucker, both sitting in strong-hitting environments.

What makes this slate extra interesting is the cheap value bats lurking deeper down the pricing board. Names like Ramon Urias and Drew Waters offer legit salary relief with paths to a 10+ point upside, especially in GPP formats. Add in a mid-tier slugger like Seiya Suzuki, who’s been barreling everything lately, and you’ve got a slate built for bold stacks and sneaky one-offs.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top Pitching Options

Garrett Crochet (BOS) - $8,900 on DraftKings

Crochet has emerged as one of Boston’s brightest arms this season, carrying a sharp 1.98 ERA with 78 strikeouts through 68.1 innings.

His recent dominance stems from the pinpoint command of his cutter and sweeper, keeping hitters guessing all night. A tidy 1.07 WHIP highlights his consistency, giving DFS players both safety and ceiling.

Jacob deGrom (TEX) - $7,500 on DraftKings

After navigating his second Tommy John recovery, DeGrom has smartly adjusted his arsenal, leaning more on off-speed stuff. The result?

A crisp 2.33 ERA, 62 strikeouts over 58 innings, and a stingy 0.93 WHIP. He’s proving you don’t need triple-digit heat to stay elite, making him a savvy mid-tier DFS target.

Clay Holmes (NYM) - $8,600 on DraftKings

Holmes has quietly anchored the Mets’ rotation with a 3.13 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54.2 innings. His sinker-heavy profile forces plenty of ground balls while limiting hard contact, offering dependable value, especially in scoring formats that reward innings and efficiency.

Top Hitting Targets

Seiya Suzuki (CHC) - $5,600 on DraftKings

Suzuki is scorching at the plate, pacing the league with 49 RBIs alongside a .273 average and 14 homers. Fresh off a 3-for-4 night featuring a game-changing three-run blast, he’s a clutch bat who thrives in high-leverage spots — perfect for both cash games and GPP dart throws.

Juan Soto (NYM) - $5,300 on DraftKings

Even with a modest .236 average, Soto’s dangerous plate presence hasn’t wavered. He’s slugged 8 homers with 24 RBIs while posting a steady .777 OPS, driven by his elite eye and ability to reach base. The upside remains intact, making him a strong floor-ceiling option.

Kyle Tucker (CHC) - $6,500 on DraftKings

Tucker has been a DFS gem all season, hitting .279 with 12 long balls and 37 RBIs. His impressive .917 OPS highlights how reliably he delivers power and run production, making him one of the safest and most explosive outfield options on this slate.

Value Picks

Drew Waters (KC) - $3,200 on DraftKings

Waters is quietly heating up, batting .375 over his last seven games while lifting his season line to .283. Though power’s been limited with just one homer, his hot bat and multi-hit potential make him an ideal punt play with upside.

Brett Baty (NYM) - $3,100 on DraftKings

Baty has been trending in the right direction, carrying a .250 average, six homers, and 17 RBIs. With a respectable .776 OPS, he’s flashing the kind of balanced pop and on-base skills that make him a valuable budget infield piece.

Ramon Urias (BAL) - $2,800 on DraftKings

Urias remains a reliable DFS value, slashing .275 with 2 homers and 16 RBIs. His positional flexibility and ability to chip in across the board offer sneaky appeal for those looking to save salary without punting production.

