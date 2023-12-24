Baseball
Top 10 remaining MLB free agents 2023-24: Big-name moves teams could consider after Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Dodgers deals

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Dec 24, 2023 21:08 GMT
Even with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani off the board, there are still a lot of big-name MLB free agents available. Many teams were waiting for those moves before they decided where else to go. Here's where else they can go right now.

Best remaining MLB free agents

10) Tim Anderson

Tim Anderson had a very poor year, which is why he's not higher. At his best, he can hit for average and many teams will love adding that to their lineup.

9) Clayton Kershaw

Injuries are a major risk with Clayton Kershaw at this stage, but he is a veteran with a track record, and he could be an excellent back end starter in 2024.

8) JD Martinez

JD Martinez can't do much, but he can still hit well. He's getting older and might truthfully be a platoon hitter eventually, but he's a proven hitter who can slot into most lineups.

7) Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is a good base runner and a good defender at almost every position. That's something a lot of teams could use on their roster no matter what.

6) Julio Urias

The pitcher has legal issues facing him, but he's only 27 and has clear talent. He's been a Cy Young finalist before and could be a cheap addition for a contending team to fill out the rotation.

5) Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks is by far the best relief pitcher available. Anyone needing to add to their bullpen (everyone) can use his services.

4) Matt Chapman

Matt Chapman is a historically good defender at third base. He can also be a very good hitter at times. That's all anyone should need to know for the former Toronto Blue Jays slugger.

3) Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery is going to be paid like an ace, and he's borderline ace material. He's been great since leaving the New York Yankees, and he might continue to get better.

2) Blake Snell

Blake Snell is on the board

Blake Snell is a two-time Cy Young winner. It would be a shock if he wasn't the next pitcher off the board after the Yamamoto signing. Expect all the teams who lost out to get into Snell.

1) Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger is a former MVP who bounced back in a big way. Outside of Shohei Ohtani, he's the best hitter on the market, which should heat up very soon with others off the board.

