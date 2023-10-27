Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is highly respected and admired by his peers, including Arizona Diamondbacks manager, Torey Lovullo. Lovullo stated that he is exhausted after managing a game against Bruce Bochy, as Bochy never misses anything and you have to be on top of your game.

He told reporters:

“After a game when I’m done managing against one of Bruce Bochy’s teams, I’m exhausted. You can’t miss anything because he doesn’t miss a thing."

Bochy initially retired following the 2019 season, having guided the San Francisco Giants to three World Series Championships. After joining Arizona in 2017, Lovullo faced Bochy frequently in the National League West.

Against Bochy's Giants, Lovullo's D-backs were 30-27 in their three years as division opponents. Add Arizona's 3-1 record versus Texas this season, and Lovullo's lifetime Bochy record is 33-28.

Torey Lovullo's managing career with Arizona Diamondbacks

In 2017, Torey Lovullo became the Diamondbacks manager and won the National League Manager of the Year award. In addition to becoming the quickest manager in Diamondbacks history to win 100 games with the franchise, Lovullo achieved his 100th managerial victory in 2018.

2019 saw the two-year contract extension between Lovullo and the Diamondbacks through the 2021 campaign come to fruition.

Although manager Lovullo and Arizona made it to the finals, it wasn't that simple for him. Supporters questioned his decision to pull Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt from the NLCS early in games when they were both hitting better than the Phillies.

For the first time since 2001, the Arizona Diamondbacks have advanced to the World Series. The D-Backs, who were given a 0.5% chance of winning the World Series going into the 2023 season, are now just four wins away from taking home the Commissioner's Trophy.