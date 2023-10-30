For Mike Hazen, the Arizona Diamondbacks' run to the World Series means more to him than simply winning a title. The D-Backs General Manager will have a heavy heart as the World Series shifts to Chase Field in Arizona. The 47-year-old has reflected on the love that his late wife Nicole Hazen shared for the club.

"Baseball fans watching this World Series should know Nicole Hazen’s story and feel her presence. The D-backs aren’t just trying to win a championship for their heartbroken boss. They’re trying to win it for their biggest fan." - @castrovince

MLB writer Anthony Castrovince helped shed light on the heartbreaking story of Mike Hazen's wife Nicole Hazen, who passed away last August. Nicole, who was a passionate supporter of the Arizona Diamondbacks passed away after a nearly two-and-a-half-year battle with glioblastoma.

Although ordinarily, the spouses of MLB executives and players are in attendance supporting their partner, for Nicole, it was more than that. Her passion for the club went beyond simply supporting her husband, she cared about the team and its players.

One example of this came from Mike Hazen himself, who remembered Nicole questioning the team's decision to trade seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt to the St. Louis Cardinals. Even though fans had questioned the front office's decision, the fact that Nicole Hazen was among those questioning the move showcased how much she cared.

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo recalled how passionate Nicole Hazen was for the game and for the team. Lovullo said, “Her love for the D-backs was real, it was fierce, it was all-in.”

A look at moves made by Mike Hazen to help the Diamondbacks reach the World Series

Although his late wife may have questioned his decision to trade Paul Goldschmidt to the St. Louis Cardinals, his number one supporter would have approved of some of his recent moves to get him to this stage.

One of the most important moves that Mike Hazen made in recent years was the trade that landed them two key members of their current lineup. Prior to the 2023 campaign, the Arizona Diamondbacks sent versatile outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for top-catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and on-base stud Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

The multi-player deal has paid off tremendously for the Diamondbacks during the postseason, as both players have been essential during their run to the World Series.