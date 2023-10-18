Diamondbacks returned home after losing the opening two games of the National League Championship Series to the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

As reported, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo was obviously upset with the team's performance. He noted that the Diamondbacks' ultimate aim is to play baseball, and as a team, they must find a way to get out of this scenario.

“Look, we could be playing on the moon,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said afterward. “Everybody is talking about coming into this environment, and I don't care. We have to play better baseball. Everybody has to be better. You can start with the manager and then trickle all the way down through the entire team. We've got to play Diamondback baseball. What we watched out there was not anything that we have done for a long period of time. So we've got to regroup. We have to regroup the troops and find a way to get it done.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks live updates: NLCS Game 2 time, TV channel, lineups and pitchers - USATODAY

Expand Tweet

Down 0-2 in NLCS, Arizona Diamondbacks must treat every game as must-win - azcentral

Arizona Diamondbacks' performance in the 2023 National League Championship Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks, who had won their first five games of the 2023 MLB playoffs, were upset 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLCS by the Philadelphia.The Diamondbacks (84-78) advanced to the NLCS for the first time since 2001, making their first postseason trip since the 2017 season.

The Phillies beat the Diamondbacks 10-0 to grab a 2-0 lead in Game 2 of the NLCS. The Diamondbacks managed four baserunners off Nola, with two of them advancing into scoring position, but they were unable to extend their rallies from there.

Merrill Kelly has outperformed Zac Gallen in Game 1, allowing only two hits. However, both were solo home runs, and the offense has done little to help him. They scored three runs in 14 innings of this NLCS after scoring 19 runs in the three-game division series.

The Diamondbacks have done nothing offensively in the first inning for the second consecutive game. In the third inning of Game 2, they trail the Phillies 1-0.