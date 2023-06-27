Brandon Belt, the Toronto Blue Jays part-time designated hitter and first baseman, is at it again.

A week after saying he should be the American League's starting designated hitter ahead of Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani in July's MLB All-Star Game, he said on Tuesday he was ready to humiliate San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb. This is when Webb takes the hill against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Belt said what was reported to be a deadpan manner:

"I don't want to hurt his feelings, just want to embarrass his entire family."

Brandon Belt, a 13-year MLB veteran, is having a decent season in his first campaign with the Blue Jays after 12 years with the Giants. Playing in 51 of the Blue Jays' 79 games heading into Tuesday, Belt is batting .264 with four home runs and 17 RBIs.

A fifth-round pick of the Giants in the 2009 MLB Draft, Brandon Belt has had a solid, yet unspectacular, major league career. In 1,361 big league games, Belt has a career batting average of .261 with 179 homers and 601 RBIs.

Belt made the jump north of the border and switched to the American League after a dozen seasons in the senior circuit on a one-year, $9.3 million contract this past offseason.

He largely plays DH for the Blue Jays, but has spelled superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base on 17 occasions this season. The one-time National League All-Star, who finished 16th in the NL Most Valuable Player voting, has been a prudent and rather inexpensive acquisition for Toronto this season.

Brandon Belt had a rough debut with Blue Jays

Brandon Belt #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double in the third inning of their MLB game against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre on June 10, 2023

Belt had an inauspicious start for the Blue Jays, logging a hit in just one of his first 23 at-bats — striking out 15 times — with Toronto this season. He has since recovered from that awful debut to be a productive player in the team's lineup.

Belt rarely faces left-handed pitching, going just 3-for-16 with two walks against lefties this season. While he doesn't provide much power, Belt is hitting .443 on balls in play.

