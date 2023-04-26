Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was forced out of Wednesday's matinee against the Chicago White Sox with a right hand contusion after being hit on the right hand by a pitch from Michael Kopech.

Springer had barely missed a home run in the at-bat as the ball went just foul at the last moment before he was hit by the pitch. Kopech's pitch went high and inside on a 1-2 count, hitting Springer where his fingers gripped the bat.

Springer did not appear in a great deal of pain, but winced as he twiddled his fingers while standing at first base.

George Springer did play the outfield in the top of the fourth, with pinch hitter Cavan Biggio taking Springer's next at-bat. Toronto was well on its way to a series sweep against the White Sox at the time of Springer's departure.

According to the team, Springer had precautionary X-rays on the hand to examine whether he had sustained any fractures/breaks, which came back negative.

George Springer, a 10-year MLB veteran who began his big league career in 2014 with the Houston Astros, signed a six-year, $150 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on January 23, 2021.

After suffering very few injuries in his seven seasons with Houston, Springer has often found himself on the IL with Toronto.

The injuries began early in Springer's tenure with the Blue Jays. He missed the start of his first season with Toronto in 2021 after injuring his quadriceps in spring training, not making his Blue Jays' debut until April 28. He then went on the IL again with a quad strain on May 5 and was out until June 22.

After winning two American League Player of the Week awards in early August, he landed on the IL again for two weeks with a left ankle sprain. In all, he played just 78 games with Toronto that season, the lowest total since his rookie season.

In 2022, Springer played 133 games, his most since 2018, but he was forced from a wild-card playoff matchup against the Seattle Mariners after colliding with fellow outfielder Bo Bichette. The injury ended his season as the Blue Jays were eliminated from the playoffs by the Mariners.

Springer's injury was one of several during an afternoon of games around the majors.

George Springer a big bat for the Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer is one of the big bats and team leaders for the heavy-hitting Toronto Blue Jays. In 10 MLB seasons, Springer has 224 home runs with 593 RBIs and a .268 batting average.

