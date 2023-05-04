Top Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann left Thursday's start for Double-A New Hampshire after four innings with an apparent arm injury.
Tiedemann, a left hander, called for a trainer upon throwing a pitch in the top of the inning. It was his fourth start of the year. His start to the season was delayed due to left shoulder soreness.
The 20-year-old was dominant in his season debut. He struck out nine batters in just three innings, recording every out of his brief appearance via the whiff against the Portland Sea Dogs.
However, Tiedemann was rocked in his previous start before Thursday, giving up four earned runs in just 2-1/3 innings against the Hartford Yard Goats. His ERA heading into Thursday was 5.00.
Tiedemann was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California.
He rocketed through the first three levels of the Toronto Blue Jays minor-league system, pitching 78-2/3 innings in Low-A, High-A and Double-A in 2022. All combined, he logged a 2.17 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 117:29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first season of professional baseball.
Tiedemann allowed two runs on three hits and a walk through 60 pitches against the Harrisburg Senators before having to depart the game, pointing at his left arm.
Tiedemann got the attention of Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider after his dominant debut in April. He told Sports Illustrated:
"I don't know what else he needs to do at Double-A. I think the biggest thing was feeling good afterward, was the big key. We know Rick can pitch, didn’t really expect that first time out, but happy for him."
There was no immediate update on Tiedemann's condition.
Even before the injury, the Blue Jays had no plans to hasten Tiedemann to MLB. Schneider told Sports Illustrated:
"Talking to him, it was, 'Don't rush anything. Don't read the outside hype of everything: when you should arrive, when you should move. Worry about where you're going and worry about what you're doing.'"
Now, it appears the organization might have to be even more patient, pending the outcome of Tiedemann's injury.
Toronto Blue Jays waiting word on Tiedemann
Tiedemann wasn't likely going to see the major leagues this season, no matter what the diagnosis of his injury. However, the Blue Jays organization and its fans will be waiting word on with bated breath.