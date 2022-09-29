WATCH: Toronto Blue Jays fans devastated after Aaron Judge's 61st homer falls short of their gloves 

A section of Toronto Blue Jays fans was left extremely disappointed after narrowly missing out on Aaron Judge's historic 61st homer of the season.

Yankees slugger Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record for the most home runs in a season against Blue Jays lefty reliever Tim Mayza at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The historic shot went far into the sky before falling short of a few Blue Jays fans who looked visibly distraught after the miss. Judge, however, was ecstatic after breaking the huge milestone. He told YES Network:

"It's an incredible honor, and there's a lot of emotions. It took me a little longer than I wanted to, but getting a chance to add two runs on the board, help out Gerrit [Cole] get another win. It's something pretty special."

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks No one got the ball 🤣 No one got the ball 🤣 https://t.co/KS1Nr3fiTr

Aaron Judge received a standing ovation from the home crowd as he rounded the bases. His mother Patty was in attendance. She was sitting next to Roger Maris Jr., who witnessed the feat.

The Yankees also got a 8-3 win against the Jays on a historic night in Toronto. They will now return to the Yankee Stadium on Friday as "All-Rise" aims for the record-breaking No. 62.

Aaron Judge hugs mom Patty after recording historic 61st homer in Toronto

Aaron Judge's long wait for the 61st homer ended against the Toronto Blue Jayser caption

Aaron's mom, Patty Judge, made the visit to Toronto as she cheered on her son alongside Maris Jr. She was even spotted shaking her head after the Blue Jays intentionally walked Aaron in the 10th inning of the previous game.

However, after Aaron Judge broke the record, he shared a heartfelt embrace with his mom while talking about what his family means to him. He said:

“I’m nothing without my family. They mean the world to me. They’re the reason that I’m here, the reason that I’m the person that I am. Getting to share this moment with my mom, and trying to give a little nod to Roger Maris Jr. It means a lot that he shows up here, too. Looking forward to taking it back home.”

Judge’s dad, Wayne, and his wife, Samantha, were also in attendance. The 30-year-old is now aiming to create more historic moments with the Yankees. The team has already clinched the AL East title. They are now aiming to make their first World Series since 2009.

The 2017 Rookie of the Year has continued to grow in stature since arriving in the Bronx. He is on the cusp of cementing his legacy as one of the greatest Yankees.

