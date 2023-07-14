The Toronto Blue Jays are the latest team to agree to a corporate sponsor on their jersey.

The club announced their partnership with TD Bank that included a patch on the home, away and alternate jerseys. TD has been the official bank of the Blue Jays since 2005.

They’re the 14th team in MLB to add a patch. Not everyone loves these, but free money is free money. The #BlueJays will unveil their new jersey patch tonight, partnering with TD Bank.They’re the 14th team in MLB to add a patch. Not everyone loves these, but free money is free money.

The Jays become the 14th MLB club in the league to add a corporate sponsor their jersey. The New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are some of the teams that have opted for additional funding through the sponsorship scheme. The New York Yankees also recently announced a partnership with Starr Insurance that will award them approximately $20 million per year.

MLB fans took to Twitter to debate the latest move from the organization.

jam @fuutuuuree @KeeganMatheson Don’t love it but as far as these go, it’s as clean as it gets. Could be a lot worse

Darrell Samuels @Darrell_Samuels @KeeganMatheson Lame! You want a patch on there? Honor Dave Stieb, Roy Halladay or someone of that resume. Free PR for a major bank that doesn't need it!

While some fans believe it is a necessary move by an organization, others are disgusted by what they see as a decision to sell out to sponsors.

The Blue Jays will debut their new-look jerseys on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Corporate sponsors have been used to add additional income and increase revenue streams. This is a popular strategy amongst soccer clubs, especially in Europe and South America.

Can the patch bring good luck to Toronto Blue Jays?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his three run home run at the Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently languishing in third place in the AL East. Their 50-41 record places them seven games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite having some of the league's biggest names on the roster and a $213 million payroll, the Jays are struggling.

The decision to bring in the patch could be good way for the Blue Jays to work their way up the payroll rankings. They have the seventh-highest payroll in the majors, but rank 10th in the MLB standing.

With several big clubs bringing in the patch, expect other organizations to follow suit. The patch seems to be a trend that is too lucrative and profitable to resist.

