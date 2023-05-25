If the Toronto Blue Jays could've spread out the runs scored in a 20-1 defeat of the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, they would've swept this week's four-game series.

However, MLB rules do not allow such liberal applications. Hence, the American League East-leading Rays took three-of-four games against the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The result? The Blue Jays are now a season-high 10.5 games behind the Rays in the division standings after a 6-3 loss in Thursday's series finale.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Toronto heads north to play the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins, the Blue Jays are barely hanging on to a winning record at 26-25.

Hazel Mae @thehazelmae



John Schneider said they “beat me to it.”



On the series Vs Rays:

“We got punched in the face.” The #BlueJays players called a closed door players’ meeting postgame.John Schneider said they “beat me to it.”On the series Vs Rays:“We got punched in the face.” The #BlueJays players called a closed door players’ meeting postgame.John Schneider said they “beat me to it.”On the series Vs Rays:“We got punched in the face.”

Toronto Blue Jays players held their second "closed door" meeting in a week to talk through their problems without manager John Schneider or his coaches present. The previous "players' only" gathering occurred after Toronto was swept at home by the resurgent Baltimore Orioles last weekend.

Of the series vs. the Rays, Schneider told reporters in Thursday's postgame press conference:

"We got punched in the face."

shannon coax @ShannonCoax @thehazelmae All the meetings in the world won't fix the team. Until something changes. Like firing Schneider. My god, look at the lineups he put out there the past 2 days. @thehazelmae All the meetings in the world won't fix the team. Until something changes. Like firing Schneider. My god, look at the lineups he put out there the past 2 days.

L. Graham Smith @lgsshedden @thehazelmae get the sense this may have come 3 or 4 games too late. At least there's some experienced + candid voices in the room now. @thehazelmae get the sense this may have come 3 or 4 games too late. At least there's some experienced + candid voices in the room now.

Matt @mattyh_82 @thehazelmae All the meetings in the world won't fix the roster problems on this team @thehazelmae All the meetings in the world won't fix the roster problems on this team

The Toronto Blue Jays were a fashionable pick to end the Houston Astros' stranglehold on the American League pennant. They were expected to advance to the World Series for the first time since winning back-to-back MLB titles in 1992 and 1993.

However, the hopes have fallen flat as Toronto has largely floundered this season. The Blue Jays' current cold streak has been their worst of the season, with the team winning two of their last 10 games.

Steve Jennex @diverguy64 @thehazelmae Favoured to be a World Series contender, and now bottom of the division. Schneider needs to go, and Manoah needs to cede his starting spot to Nate Pearson. The season is slipping away quickly. @thehazelmae Favoured to be a World Series contender, and now bottom of the division. Schneider needs to go, and Manoah needs to cede his starting spot to Nate Pearson. The season is slipping away quickly.

Dave Rubinstein @Rubyjays @thehazelmae They look like a last place team. Doesn’t help when the Manager rolls out the lineup that he did either! @thehazelmae They look like a last place team. Doesn’t help when the Manager rolls out the lineup that he did either!

@tkosportsmedia @tkosports2 @thehazelmae Punched in the face is an understatement! I was hoping that the pitching staff would be consistent, and I was expecting the top 3 in the rotation to at least be the “Top 3”, Gausman & Bassitt have been! I put this on Atkins! #NextLevel @thehazelmae Punched in the face is an understatement! I was hoping that the pitching staff would be consistent, and I was expecting the top 3 in the rotation to at least be the “Top 3”, Gausman & Bassitt have been! I put this on Atkins! #NextLevel

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman spoke with MLB.com's Keegan Matheson of the most current players' meeting. While Chapman did not disclose what was said behind closed doors, he said:

"We're all grown men here. It's up to us. We're the ones on the field. Our coaches can't hold our hands. We have to go out there and find ways to win games."

Mike Schroeder @MikeSchroeder88 @thehazelmae The Jays are overrated. I wish they weren't but they just are. 4th best team in this division at best. @thehazelmae The Jays are overrated. I wish they weren't but they just are. 4th best team in this division at best.

JKRK @Oilcountry14 @thehazelmae So much talent being wasted. Hopefully they figure it out soon. They’re just getting blasted by AL East teams this season. @thehazelmae So much talent being wasted. Hopefully they figure it out soon. They’re just getting blasted by AL East teams this season.

JimMon 🍁 @JimMon @thehazelmae I thought with the new additions, the Jays were suppose to battle for 1st place!!! As of now, it seems they are just imploding, even though they are having spirts. @thehazelmae I thought with the new additions, the Jays were suppose to battle for 1st place!!! As of now, it seems they are just imploding, even though they are having spirts.

Toronto has lost 13 of the past 15 games against AL East opponents. Schneider told reporters:

"Yes, it's a tough division. Yes, (Tampa is) a good team. We're still a good team, too. So, little things today. You outhit the opponent again. You don't control the running game. You're careless with the baseball. Can't happen. Starting tomorrow, it's a new series, and hopefully, those things are taken care of."

Videsh Singh @VideshSingh7 @thehazelmae Jays better shape up. Losing division games will not help getting to the post season.. @thehazelmae Jays better shape up. Losing division games will not help getting to the post season..

Toronto Blue Jays face a long, hard road back

Toronto Blue Jays staff ace Alek Manoah has been awful this season with an ERA of 5.53

While winning the AL East may be a pipe dream at this point, the Toronto Blue Jays are just three games out of a Wild Card spot.

Poll : 0 votes