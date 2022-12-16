The Toronto Blue Jays have been active this offseason, despite not being in on any of the "big ticket" free agents. They picked up a good piece for their pitching rotation in Chris Bassitt, as well as a solid outfield acquisition in Kevin Kiermeier. Now comes word that Toronto may be interested in picking up another starting pitcher in Johnny Cueto.

Ben Nicholson-Smith @bnicholsonsmith Up @Sportsnet , a look at where #BlueJays go from here • they've shown recent interest in Johnny Cueto • plus a look at where they sit in the catching market

The Toronto Blue Jays have been on an upward trend since COVID-19 shortened the 2020 season. They've made the playoffs in two of the past three years, having the misfortune of missing out on the 2021 postseason despite winning 91 games.

Still, the Jays have not won the American League East pennant since 2015. Moreover, they haven't won a World Series since their back-to-back championship seasons in 1992 and 1993.

Fans are clamoring for more and Cueto sounds like an appealing name to fortify the back of an already strong rotation. The Blue Jays already boast Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Bassit in their No. 1-4 slots.

cactuar.eth @yew_chon

i'm warming up to the idea of cueto to the blue jays.

assuming berrios bounces back, the rotation will be in great shape.

Cueto has long been known as one of baseball's "goofballs" and clearly enjoys the game. For some members of the Toronto Blue Jays faithful, being fun is enough to make Cueto a good pickup.

quinn @LFGBlueJays This would be good cause even though he's mid, he's mid in a fun way so that would be cool

Of course, different people have different opinions. Not all are excited about bringing on board a starting pitcher who has had one winning season since his last All-Star appearance in 2016. Back then, he went 18-5 with 190 strikeouts for the San Francisco Giants.

StuckInTraffic @StuckInTraffic9 @bnicholsonsmith @Sportsnet Cueto hasn't seen a good year since 2016. I say @BlueJays need better pitching scouts because they just let Stripling walk....don't look here...see the shiny new ball park?

Matthew @mattym1983 @bnicholsonsmith @Sportsnet Cueto would be a great addition if this was 2014.

Cueto will be 37 by the time he throws his first pitch in a 2023 game. Meanwhile, he has largely put to rest concerns about the condition of his arm by starting 45 games between the Giants and Chicago White Sox over the past two seasons. While he isn't the sexiest name left on the free agent market, as a fifth starter, many fans believe the Toronto Blue Jays could do a lot worse.

Just munches on innings, doesn’t strikeout anyone and limits runs pretty well.



Lewis @JaysKid_RHP

Cueto is the definition of a 5th starter.

Just munches on innings, doesn't strikeout anyone and limits runs pretty well.

Not my go to option, but he is an option.

Johnny Cueto could wrap long career with Toronto Blue Jays

Johnny Cueto #47 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates

Johnny Cueto originally debuted in the big leagues with the Cincinnati Reds in 2008. He twice led the league in starts with the Reds before a midseason trade to the Kansas City Royals in 2015.

After signing with the Giants in 2016, Cueto delivered a dominant debut season in San Francisco, but then trailed off quickly. He had Tommy John Surgery in 2019, but has since bounced back with his first two 20-plus start seasons since 2017.

