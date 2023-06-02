Toronto Blue Jays fans, as well as many around MLB, are enraged that the team has decided to accept relief pitcher Anthony Bass' public apology for sharing an anti-LGBTQIA+ post on social media this week. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said there will be no further team discipline coming for Bass.

Rob Longley @longleysunsport "The remorse was authentic." - #Bluejays GM Ross Atkins on why there was no team discipline for pitcher Anthony Bass. torontosun.com/sports/basebal… "The remorse was authentic." - #Bluejays GM Ross Atkins on why there was no team discipline for pitcher Anthony Bass. torontosun.com/sports/basebal…

Bass reposted a video to his Instagram story that promoted the boycott of Target and Bud Light for each company's recent support of the LGBTQIA+ community. The video contained inflammatory rhetoric that described the LGBTQIA+ Pride campaigns run by each business as "evil" and "demonic."

The reliever did not comment on the video when sharing it. He later removed the post before apologizing to Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Atkins and the team. He also made a prepared public statement.

Jen B 🇨🇦 💉 🪡 📚 @JenniferBurt @longleysunsport No. It wasn't authentic. None of that "apology" was genuine. It was completely scripted (and not by him), and everyone who heard it knew he didn't mean a word of it. @longleysunsport No. It wasn't authentic. None of that "apology" was genuine. It was completely scripted (and not by him), and everyone who heard it knew he didn't mean a word of it.

Colin Woodhurst @ColinWoodhurst @longleysunsport Authentic? That was the most scripted, inauthentic statement I’ve seen in quite some time. @longleysunsport Authentic? That was the most scripted, inauthentic statement I’ve seen in quite some time.

Mikey @Pearlofwisdom2 @longleysunsport If he said it, he meant it. Blue Jay management is a disgrace @longleysunsport If he said it, he meant it. Blue Jay management is a disgrace

Anthony Bass read the statement to reporters before the Toronto Blue Jays played the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. It read:

"I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine. I am truly sorry for that. I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday.

"I apologized with them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays' resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward. The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That's all I have to say."

Many fans questioned how heartfelt the apology was.

Amanda My @mandlemy @longleysunsport Given the content of the clip he posted (twice), I would suggest his remorse was over causing a problem for the team and not over the harm caused to the LGBTQ+ community. Unless there is disciplinary action the Blue Jays are complicit in condoning hate speech. @longleysunsport Given the content of the clip he posted (twice), I would suggest his remorse was over causing a problem for the team and not over the harm caused to the LGBTQ+ community. Unless there is disciplinary action the Blue Jays are complicit in condoning hate speech.

Cardassia Prime @rick_fehr @longleysunsport Nothing in his demeanor nor actions, past and present, makes me think this was at all authentic or that he even cared about trying to come across as authentic. @longleysunsport Nothing in his demeanor nor actions, past and present, makes me think this was at all authentic or that he even cared about trying to come across as authentic.

After the game, Atkins was asked about Anthony Bass' apology and why the Toronto Blue Jays decided no further punishment was necessary. He told the Toronto Sun:

"First and foremost, we saw, felt, experienced his very authentic apology and acknowledgment of having made a significant mistake. The remorse was authentic, the apology was authentic and the accountability was also there for him agreeing to take action to ensure he’s not going to mistake like that ever again. That’s how we got to the conclusion that we did."

Fans aren't buying it.

jen zamolodchikova @KatyaAndYourDad @longleysunsport Yeah no regrets on not watching this team anymore. Thanks for the validation, Shatkins. @longleysunsport Yeah no regrets on not watching this team anymore. Thanks for the validation, Shatkins.

ann mahdy @amahdy @longleysunsport Seriously it was pathetic, scripted and definitely was not from the heart. I don’t want him on the team. Period. @longleysunsport Seriously it was pathetic, scripted and definitely was not from the heart. I don’t want him on the team. Period.

Several fans figured out how Bass could properly apologize for sharing the post.

Anthony Bass booed loudly by Toronto Blue Jays fans at home after sharing anti-LGBTQIA+ post

Anthony Bass of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a statement to the media before playing the Milwaukee Brewers in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday.

Bass was booed loudly by a chorus of boos from the home fans before making his initial post-inflammatory post appearance on the mound for the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

