The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees were the twin titans of the AL East last season. Both teams were in the top five in home runs in the American League.

As two big fish in a relatively small pond, it did not take long for the two teams to develop something of a rivalry, and fans have not forgotten it.

Rogers Center in downtown Toronto was the site of Aaron Judge's 61st home run last September. The dinger tied him with Roger Maris' record for single-season home runs. Judge would surpass Maris' record just weeks later, setting a new record of his own.

On April 21, the Blue Jays will head to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees in the first meeting between the two teams this season. Ahead of the game, Chris Kirschner released an article for The Athletic setting the stage for the heavy-hitting showdown.

"The Blue Jays talked a lot of sh*t about the Yankees this offseason. W/ @kaitlynmcgrath and @BrendanKutyNJ we previewed the first series between the two AL East contenders and how they stack up against each other" - Chris Kirschner

Yankees fans, who are not known for their hospitality, have a special dislike for the Toronto Blue Jays. The two teams have met hundreds of times over the decades, but the emotion never subsides.

Things reached a new low this offseason when Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. claimed that the Yankees were the "easiest team to beat."

Moreover, Jays starter Alek Manoah accused Yankees ace Gerrit Cole of being "the biggest cheater in baseball." The two are set to face off in the series rubbermatch on Sunday.

Things did not go as well for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022 as they did for the New York Yankees. Despite earning home-field advantage in the AL Wild Card playoffs, they were swept by the Seattle Mariners, dropping a 8-1 lead in the deciding game.

This is a fact that Yankees fans are all too happy to revel in.

Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees rivalry is one to watch

Everyone loves to trash talk, but when it comes from some of the world's top athletes, it adds a new dimension of excitement. Both of these teams have unbelievable bats and hit for immeasurable power. If anything, past indescretions will only make for a more intense series of games over the weekend.

