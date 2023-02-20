New Toronto Blue Jays first baseman/designated hitter Brandon Belt is feeling great with his new team. Belt, a 12-year major league veteran, has not played more than 97 games in a season since 2019. However, he's heading into 2023 with a clean bill of health.

Brandon Belt had a solid, if unspectacular, 12 years with the San Francisco Giants. A career .261 hitter, Belt had his best offensive season in 2021. In 97 games, he hit .274 with 29 home runs and 59 RBI. However, he slumped to .213 with eight homers and 23 RBI in 78 games last season.

Belt and the Giants parted ways by mutual consent this offseason. The 34-year-old signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Jan. 9th. Despite leaving San Francisco, he told NBC Sports Bay Area that he has nothing but admiration for the organization that selected him in the fifth round of the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft.

"I've been telling everybody this is probably the best I've felt in a couple of years," Belt told MLB Analyst Hazel Mae. "I'm excited that my body feels this good going in spring training."

"It's tough, there's no doubt about it ... the Giants organization changed my life, they really did. I'd just be a poor old boy in Texas right now if it weren't for the Giants. I owe them a lot. They treated me like family, they treated my family like their family. I was so happy my kids were able to grow up there, so I owe them a lot."

Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays will play the Giants in a three-game series at the Rogers Centre in Toronto from June 27th-29th. Belt told NBC Sports Bay Area that he checked the Blue Jays' schedule immediately after signing to find out when his new team plays his old team.

"Oh yeah, definitely took a look at that, I had to see when I was going to see all the guys again," Belt said. "I think the Giants are making that their family trip if I'm not mistaken, so everybody's families, the wives will be able to come over and see my wife and my kids and that's going to be a great time for us. Just to reminisce and have some fun with our old buddies and I'm definitely looking forward to it."

Toronto Blue Jays hoping Brandon Belt brings World Series luck with him

Brandon Belt #9 of the San Francisco Giants hits a sacrifice fly that scored a run

While the Toronto Blue Jays are pretty well set at first base with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Brandon Belt should see plenty of time in the lineup as a designated hitter or spelling Guerrero Jr. at first.

Belt, a two-time World Series winner with the Giants, could be in line for a third championship as the Blue Jays are considered one of the strongest American League contenders.

