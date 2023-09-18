It's been a wild few weeks for John Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays. The only MLB team based in Canada, the Blue Jays are in the middle of a tight American League Wild Card race, with the hopes of the nation sitting upon their shoulders. Currently, Toronto finds itself in possession of a postseason berth, however, with 12 games remaining, things could shift dramatically.

This incredibly tight Wild Card race has been the talk of the MLB, with John Schneider commenting on how intense and emotionally exhausting the playoff race has been.

"John Schneider on how he survives the emotional swings of a September playoff race: “The emotional pendulum is a wild one. And, you know, I'd like to thank Left Field Brewery for providing good beer.” #BlueJays" - @MitchBannon

The 43-year-old manager, who took over for Charlie Montoyo as interim manager on July 13, 2022, has credited a Toronto brewery for helping him calm his nerves. While it's unclear if Schneider was serious when he said this, however, whatever he is doing has helped, with the Blue Jays winning their last three games after sweeping the Boston Red Sox.

Scheider has been in the hot seat recently, as prior to their sweep of the Red Sox, the Blue Jays dropped four straight games to the Texas Rangers. While the losses were undoubtedly important, the fact that Toronto is battling Texas for a Wild Card berth made it all the more alarming.

John Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays enter a pivotal stage of the season

The Toronto Blue Jays enter Monday's action with an 83-67 record and enter back-to-back divisional series against the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. While the Jays currently sit in a postseason spot, these upcoming games against the Rays and Yankees could make it difficult to maintain their position.

"Just to give you an idea of how crazy the past week has been: Blue Jays playoff odds the day the Rangers series started: 79.3%. Blue Jays playoff odds the day the Rangers series ended: 33.6%. Blue Jays playoff odds right this second: 79%" - @Varsh0AA

Even though the Blue Jays have some tough matchups against Tampa Bay and New York, their fate is in their own hands. So far this year, the Blue Jays have a 3-4 record against the Yankees, as well as a 3-4 record against the Rays.