Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stood out for the Toronto Blue Jays again in their 19-run thumping of the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. The game ended 20-1 in favor of the Blue Jays, ending their five-game losing streak.

Guerrero Jr.'s impressive performance on the night had a comical moment too. He was struck out by a 50 mph pitch, and manager John Schneider shared the dugout's reaction to it in his post-game interview.

“We were all kind of laughing,” said Schneider. "It’s hard to do against a dude throwing 40, whatever. You kind of take it for what it’s worth," he added.

The incident happened in the eighth inning as Guerrero Jr. was facing outfielder Luke Raley. As the 50 mph pitch hit Guerrero Jr, it brought out chuckles from players and fans alike.

After a five-game losing streak for the Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s six RBIs on the night helped them get a win. The Canadian slugger put the Blue Jays ahead with an RBI single in the first inning and a run-scoring single in the fifth before hitting a grand slam in the ninth. The Blue Jays recorded an amazing 27 hits between all batters.

The Blue Jays hit their last 10 runs off position players and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had an enjoyable time playing against them. The second time around, he launched a grand slam to give Toronto a 15-1 lead.

... and ducks out of the way just in case Luke Raley bamboozles Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a 50 mph curveball...... and ducks out of the way just in case Luke Raley bamboozles Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a 50 mph curveball...... and ducks out of the way just in case 😅 https://t.co/VxBInVnuaH

Can Vladimir Guerrero Jr. save the Blue Jays' season?

After a decent start to the 2023 MLB season, the Toronto Blue Jays find themselves struggling at the bottom of their division. They have two more games against the Tampa Bay Rays and will look to continue what they started in the first game. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a standout player for them and is expected to play a crucial role in the next few months.

