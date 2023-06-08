Before sparking controversy recently, Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass was a relatively unknown name in the MLB. Over the duration of his 12-year baseball career, the right-hander has played for no fewer than seven teams.

However, when the recent corporate boycott controversy sparked off, Bass became one of the voices condemning Target, Bud Light, and other companies for their "anti-Christian stance."

On Monday, May 29, Anthony Bass shared an Instagram reel on his personal account that branded the retailer's practices "evil" and "demonic."

Mirror Sport @MirrorSport



mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… Toronto Blue Jays fans booed Anthony Bass after he shared an anti-LGBTQ+ video ahead of Pride Month Toronto Blue Jays fans booed Anthony Bass after he shared an anti-LGBTQ+ video ahead of Pride Month 😡mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… https://t.co/cnpMfUDIbm

"Toronto Blue Jays fans booed Anthony Bass after he shared an anti-LGBTQ+ video ahead of Pride Month" - Mirror Sport

After the material emerged on the very public platform, calls for Bass to walk back his divisive comments came pouring in. It was not long before the Michigan native had virtually no choice in the matter.

On May 30, Bass issued a statement in which he apologized both for his comments and to the wider LGBT+ community. Although some considered the statement as bland and contrived, people seemed happy to move past the controversy.

Just days earlier, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw made headlines for condeming the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a controversial LGBT group that his team invited to Dodger Stadium for Pride Night.

A devoted Christian, Anthony Bass was featured in a recent interview with Sportsnet and the Canadian Press, the 35-year old attempted to revive his damaged reputation. However, one fan took to Twitter to scorn Bass' continued resistance to "the gay lifestyle."

ℳatt @matttomic Anthony Bass refers to being gay as people "making a decision in their lives" FOUR times in his PR rehab piece. It's deeply right-wing Christian-coded, no one is born gay, there are only people who make decisions to be openly gay, possibly because of Target and Bud Lite Anthony Bass refers to being gay as people "making a decision in their lives" FOUR times in his PR rehab piece. It's deeply right-wing Christian-coded, no one is born gay, there are only people who make decisions to be openly gay, possibly because of Target and Bud Lite https://t.co/fmVe1OALDs

"Anthony Bass refers to being gay as people "making a decision in their lives" FOUR times in his PR rehab piece. It's deeply right-wing Christian-coded, no one is born gay, there are only people who make decisions to be openly gay, possibly because of Target and Bud Lite" - Mattomic

In his interview, Bass repeatedbly referred to homosexuality as a choice. In a roundabout manner, the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher seems to have missed the lesson that he was supposedly taught in a very public manner.

About time for Anthony Bass affair to be laid to rest

After registering their second straight win against the defending champion Houston Astros, the last thing that Bass' team needs is to linger on this impasse. While Bass has taken nearly every measure to apologize, his beliefs will likely remain unchanged. It is probably best for everyone if Bass, his team, and the fans focus on baseball from here on out.

