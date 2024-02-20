Toronto Blue Jays Rumors: Club expected to be out on star free agents, per report

There are still some top-tier free agents available in the free agency who are expected to be on the radar of several teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays. The team was expected to make big moves in the free agency after they missed on their opportunity to sign the Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani.

However, the Blue Jays have been surprisingly quiet during the offseason. The team’s general manager Ross Atkins previously said that any additions at this point may involve getting rid of other players.

“At this point, additions that would be of significance would mean some level of subtraction,” Atkins said (via Jays Journal). “Now it makes more sense, operationally for us if we consider an addition, that should be subtracting.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The GM’s quote suggests that their front office doesn’t believe any available player would make a big difference for them in the upcoming season or at least, not as much as it would for the other teams.

During the offseason, the Blue Jays were thought to have a good chance of signing Cody Bellinger. If the team is not pursuing him or any other free agent anymore, it leaves room for other teams like the Chicago Cubs, the Seattle Mariners, and the San Francisco Giants.

“It’s a bit of a black eye on baseball” - Blue Jays’ Justin Turner on current free agency situation

On Jan. 31 this year, the Toronto Blue Jays’ infielder and designated hitter Justin Turner signed a one-year contract worth $13 million with the team. The 39-year-old recently talked about the current situation of free agency where the remaining players are finding it hard to land in a team.

“It’s a bit of a black eye on baseball. You have all these guys that are Cy Young (winners), batting titles, rookie of the year guys, on the free agent market,” said Turner (via Toronto Sun). “And they are having a hard time finding a job. I don’t think it’s a good look.”

Expand Tweet

Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman, and Cody Bellinger continue to remain available in the free agency because their high prices are making it difficult for teams to fit them into their budgets.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.