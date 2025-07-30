“Tough as nails” - Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts announces major Hyeseong Kim injury update amid No. 3 prospect Alex Freeland call-up 

The LA Dodgers placed Hyeseong Kim on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday due to left shoulder bursitis. Kim has been struggling with this injury for a week. After playing Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Dodgers think it's in his best interest to go back to LA and recover from the injury. After Tuesday's game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts lauded Kim for his toughness in going through the injury, but after a look at his imaging, the team has decided to give him an injection and let him recover back home. &quot;He’s going to go back home today or tomorrow to get an injection, so he’ll be down for a couple days of no activity,&quot; Roberts said. &quot;Then hopefully it’s going to be shorter term… This guy is tough. Tough as nails. He could’ve kept going… But this is best for him.&quot; Kim has batted .304 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 58 games this season. In the wake of Kim's placement on the injured list, the Dodgers have called up No. 3 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 35 overall prospect, infielder Alex Freeland, ahead of Wednesday's game against the Reds. Alex Freeland to debut for LA Dodgers on Wednesday The Dodgers and Reds will play their series finale on Wednesday at Great American Ballpark, and Alex Freeland is expected to be in the lineup for the Dodgers. The LA club won Game 2 of the three-game series 5-4 on Tuesday night to seal the series, and will look to sweep the Reds in game 3 on Wednesday. The third-round pick from the 2022 MLB draft received the news of his promotion from Oklahoma City Comets manager Scott Hennessey on Monday night. Upon hearing the news, he first called his dad, who will be there in Cincinnati along with friends and family to see him play. &quot;It's been surreal,&quot; Freeland said via MLB.com. &quot;It kind of came out of nowhere.&quot;Talking about Freeland's inclusion, Roberts said: &quot;I like that infusion of youth and toughness. He’s going to fit in good with our guys.&quot;Freeland, a switch hitter, has batted .253 with a .798 OPS in 94 games for Triple-A Oklahoma. He has been sharp at the plate, leading the Pacific Coast League with 75 walks. In the minors, Freeland primarily played shortstop and had some action at third base as well.