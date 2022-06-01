"Toughest pitcher on me was Roy Halladay" - Derek Jeter answers fans' questions, proclaims Philadelphia Phillies ace the toughest pitcher he faced  

New York Yankees legend and former captain Derek Jeter recently opened accounts on social media. He set up one on Twitter and another on Instagram. Jeter seems to be enjoying his time on both social media platforms and letting his fans know about his current status and future plans.

"Let's do this!" - @ Derek Jeter

On Instagram, Jeter placed an option in his stories section to ask him anything as a way of letting the fans know him even deeper. Fans asked questions like what was his favorite moment as a New York Yankees, his favorite road stadium, and the toughest pitcher he ever faced. To that alst one, Jeter answered the legendary Roy Halladay.

Roy Halladay was Derek Jeter's greatest adversary as a hitter

Derek Jeter didn't even think twice and just dropped the name of the late Hall of Famer. Halladay spent 16 years in the majors between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies. Among his many accolades are eight All-Star team selections, two Cy Young Awards, a perfect game, and only the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Derek Jeter says Roy Halladay was the toughest pitcher he ever faced



His .234 average and .571 career OPS against Halladay were by far his lowest against the 15 pitchers he faced more than 60 times. He had a .740 OPS or better against 11 of those pitchers Derek Jeter says Roy Halladay was the toughest pitcher he ever facedHis .234 average and .571 career OPS against Halladay were by far his lowest against the 15 pitchers he faced more than 60 times. He had a .740 OPS or better against 11 of those pitchers https://t.co/ujzrmtdkAi

A career .310 hitter, Jeter was abyssmal in 104 plate appearances against Roy Halladay. He batted only .234 against the ace pitcher along with 22 hits and five RBIs. He was struck out 24 times by Halladay, the most by an opposing pitcher against Jeter. For a man who finished his career with the sixth-most hits in major league history with 3,645, Jeter was certainly confused when he faced Halladay.

The right-handed ace passed away in 2017 due to a piloting accident. The jersey numbers he wore were retired by both the Blue Jays and Phillies, and in 2019, Halladay was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jeter also mentioned at the end of the clip that the greatest pitcher he has ever faced was another Hall of Famer, Pedro Martinez. Mr. November didn't fare all too well against the Dominican ace either but did relatively better compared to Halladay.

In 99 plate appearances against Martinez, Jeter batted .256 with 22 hits, three homers, and six RBIs. He struck out 22 times against Martinez, the second-best pitcher in terms of punchouts against Jeter.

