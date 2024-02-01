Transylvania University seals 20-year deal with Lexington's pro baseball stadium as the Pioneers' home ground

Transylvania University, a Division III NCAA baseball team, signed a massive 20-year deal with Lexington's pro baseball stadium to be the Pioneers' home stadium.

The school’s deal with Temerity Baseball, which is getting together with a local investor group to buy Lexington’s Atlantic League team and the stadium, was made public right after they decided to sell the Marquard Field complex, their old stadium. It will become an affordable housing development.

Instead, Transylvania will now call the Lexington stadium, which can seat up to 7,000 fans in the stands, their new home. The university president Brien Lewis is thrilled for this opportunity.

He said, via Lane Report:

“We are truly excited to continue our partnership with Temerity and its community supporters. The facilities and staff at the ballpark create an exceptional experience for our student-athletes.”

Marquard had been their home field until 2020 when they briefly moved away.

Transylvania University finds new stadium for baseball team

It's a season of change for the Transylvania University baseball team, but everyone involved is pretty happy with what's transpired. A new stadium is often a good thing, and the school certainly feels that way.

The college baseball world is getting a major change

Vice President of Athletics Holly Sheilley said:

“We are thrilled with Temerity Baseball’s new ownership and excited to announce that this will be Transylvania’s permanent home for the next 20 years. To be a part of this partnership and in a facility loved by our community, I cannot imagine a better situation in NCAA Division III baseball.”

Andy Sandler, Temerity’s founder and chairman, is also pleased with the decision:

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring a new era of professional baseball to Lexington with our ownership of the Lexington ball club, which is an anchor franchise in the Atlantic League, the top-level MLB Partner League."

Big changes are coming to Transylvania University's baseball program in the near future.

