  'Trash cans finally gave out' – Fans troll Astros as Houston misses MLB Postseason for first time since 2016

‘Trash cans finally gave out’ – Fans troll Astros as Houston misses MLB Postseason for first time since 2016

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 28, 2025 05:25 GMT
Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels - Source: Getty
Fans troll Astros as Houston misses MLB Postseason for first time since 2016 - Source: Getty

It didn't seem possible, but it has happened: the Houston Astros are not playing October baseball this year. The Astros' playoff hopes ended on Saturday after the Cleveland Guardians registered a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

Despite an 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels, the Astros won't be making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. One of the staples of the postseason over the last decade, Houston won two World Series titles during their remarkable streak.

Fans mocked the two-time World Series champions after they failed to make the postseason.

"Trash cans finally gave out."
"The world is united in celebration."
"Should of brought the trash cans 😂"
"Texas “accidentally” hit a guy to drive in the winning run for Cleveland and send the Astros home."
"I'm lighting fireworks off as we speak."
The Astros' postseason pursuit ended dramatically as the Guardians were tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Rangers. However, with the bases loaded, Rangers closer hit C.J. Kayfus for Cleveland's walk-off win.

Astros kept fighting despite several roster issues this season

Despite losing All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman to free agency and trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in the offseason, the Astros hoped for a fifth consecutive AL West title.

However, Houston was struck with a plethora of injuries, most notably to All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez. All-Star reliever Josh Hader, shortstop Jeremy Pena and third baseman Isaac Paredes also suffered injuries to derail the Astros' season.

While the injuries played a big part in their underwhelming finish, stalwart Jose Altuve's struggles at the plate also played its role. Starter Framber Valdez's spiraling season also put the pitching staff under a lot of pressure.

Despite all those issues, the Astros kept fighting till the last week and one of the defining moments of their season was when division rivals Seattle Mariners swept them in Houston last week. The Mariners went on to clinch the division title, landing a severe blow to their rivals' postseason hopes.

Chaitanya Prakash

