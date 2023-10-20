The likes of Travis Scott, Derek Jeter and Reggie Jackson kicked off the Thursday showdown between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros played Game 3 of the League Championship Series. Fans have reacted to the same.

Many big personalities, including former USA President and co-owner of the Rangers, George W Bush, his wife, American rapper Travis Scott and many others were in attendance to watch the Rangers win 2-1.

Scott, a 32-year-old American rapper, singer and record producer, is on the road for his Circus Maximus Tour. The famous artist made a stop to watch his hometown team play against Texas Rangers.

In a picture posted by MLBLife’s Instagram handle, he was captured shaking hands with baseball legends, Derek Jeter and Reggie Jackson at the showdown. The post garnered a lot of hate for Travis. While some raised fingers at his talent, others blamed him for the defeat of the Houston Astros.

Here’s a glimpse of the comments section.

"Lmao he is not even staying for the game" – wrote an Instagram user

"Trav brought the Astros bad luck” – wrote an Astros Fans

“Travis who?? Here for the real talent” – wrote Travis’ criticizer

“I seriously cannot stand Travis Scott.” – wrote another Instagram user

Know Derek Jeter and Reggie Jackson

Derek Jeter was one of the most celebrated New York Yankees players. His 20 MLB seasons earned him respect, fans and money. He garnered many brand endorsements and made a great fortune.

Jeter is not just a great player; he's also a smart businessman. The Hall of Famer has made some well-thought-out investments that have contributed to his $220 million net worth.

Reginald Shon Jackson, meanwhile, is a 32-year-old Italy-born professional basketball player. He plays for the Denver Nuggets of the NBA as a point guard and goes by many nicknames like ‘Mister June’ and ‘Big Government’.

Reggie Jackson has also earned titles like Mr. Colorado Basketball in 2008 and First-Team All-ACC in 2011. The basketball legend’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million, including the wealth generated from brand endorsements and NBA salary.