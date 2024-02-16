Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation transforms Astros’ $252,000,000 Minute Maid Park for HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic showdown

On Feb. 15, Houston-born rapper Travis Scott rented out the $252 million worth Minute Maid Park in his hometown. Accompanying the world famous rapper was a plethora of musicians, athletes and other public figures.

Through his charity the Cactus Jack Foundation, Scott hosted a celebrity softball game. It was the second time in recent weeks that the 10-time Grammy Award winner made headlines for baseball-related activities.

"Travis Scott is hyped at the annual Cactus Jack Celebrity Softball game in Houston. @trvisxx is ready to play" - FTP

Earlier this month, Travis Scott made headlines for purchasing the naming rights to the Houston Astros spring training facility in Palm Beach, Florida. Formerly known as the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the facility which is shared between the Astros and the Washington Nationals, will henceforth be named CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Cacti is Scott's line of alcoholic seltzer beverages.

The event was put forth in order to raise funds for students graduating from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and featured a long list of stars. Among those in attendance were NFL running back Adrian Peterson, rapper Trae tha Truth, as well as former MLB icons such as Ken Griffey Jr., Gary Sheffield, Robinson Cano, Jeff Bagwell and former Oakland Athletics MVP Jose Canseco.

Scott's celebrity showdown kicked off a weekend of softball tournaments at Minute Maid Park, organized by the Astros Foundation and Astros Youth Academy. Beyond the field, the Cactus Jack Social Impact Village took over the concourse, with 20 Houston-area outlets getting the chance to showcase their products and services.

"CJ Stroud hit 7 home runs at Travis Scott’s HBCU Celebrity Softball Game Homerun Derby. Currently in the lead" - Will

In addition to several retired MLB names in attendance, current Houston Astros stars Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve were also in the mix. Although the amount raised from the spectacle is not yet known, Travis Scott was able to supply over $1 million for students by virtue of this kind of fundraiser last year.

Travis Scott stays true to his Houston roots

Long before the Astros were seen as an MLB powerhouse, Scott was a huge fan. Now, the esteemed singer-songwriter has been able to leverage his hometown team's credibility to create one of the biggest baseball-related spectacle of the year. After a tremendous result for the second year running, watch out for Scott to host another heavy-hitting list of celebrities in 2025.

