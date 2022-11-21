Trea Turner Net Worth: How much money has the former Dodgers shortstop made while playing in MLB?

While MLB's free agency period has been open for over a week, the baseball world is still waiting to find out where the biggest free agents such as Trea Turner, Aaron Judge, and Jacob deGrom will land. Although we have yet to see the biggest names on the open market sign with a team, there have been several trades to keep fans satisfied.

Teoscar Hernandez was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays last week in exchange for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko. Even with that large contract, fans want their teams to sign one of the superstars who are currently unsigned.

One of the hottest names on the market is Trea Turner, whose versatility on defense and elite skills on offense make him an attractive addition to every team in baseball. The only problem teams will face may be the price. Turner, who rejected a $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers last week, is expected to sign a massive deal this offseason.

"Trea Turner has officially declined the $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers. No surprise here. He remains a free agent." - Noah Camras

According to MLB Insider Robert Murray, Turner's new contract is poised to surpass that of former teammate Corey Seager, who signed a 10-year $325 million deal with the Texas Rangers last season. Turner is looking at a potential deal worth more than $325 million. Some fans have inquired about Turner's career earnings prior to his new deal.

"Trea Turner of the Dodgers hired Jon Hamm to narrate his sizzle reel. I don't know if it will get him a bigger contract, but I do know it will cause his sizzle reel to get more views, and have more people Google the term 'Sizzle Reel'." - Jojo Girard

Trea Turner has earned $45,145,800 from his MLB contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals, excluding endorsements and other sources of income. The majority of his fortune stems from his one-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

Trea Turner's 2022 season with the Dodgers

Turner finished the 2022 season with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs, while also stealing 27 bases. He also finished the season with a .298 batting average, showcasing that he is a true 5-tool player. His player profile should be able to fit seamlessly into any lineup.

Even in a free agent market loaded with infield talent with players such as Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa, Turner remains the head of the class this offseason.

