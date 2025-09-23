  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Trevor Bauer and agent Rachel Luba get up-close and personal with sumo wrestlers over home-cooked feast in Tokyo

Trevor Bauer and agent Rachel Luba get up-close and personal with sumo wrestlers over home-cooked feast in Tokyo

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 23, 2025 06:48 GMT
Trevor Bauer and agent Rachel Luba get up-close and personal with sumo wrestlers over home-cooked feast in Tokyo. Credit: Rachel Luba/Instagram
Trevor Bauer and agent Rachel Luba get up-close and personal with sumo wrestlers over home-cooked feast in Tokyo. Credit: Rachel Luba/Instagram

Out of interest from MLB teams, Trevor Bauer is spending the 2025 season in Japan, representing Nippon Professional Baseball's Yokohama DeNA BayStars. He signed with the team in January, and it's his second stint with the same team in the league.

Ad

Bauer's time in Japan has led him and his agent, Rachel Luba, to experience Japan's most well-known sport, sumo wrestling. On Monday, Luba dropped photos from their memorable outing in Tokyo, where the group, which also included pitcher Andre Jackson, attended a live sumo match. The group was then invited by wrestlers to their training facility for an authentic, home-cooked meal.

The photos captured candid moments of Bauer, Luba and Jackson dining with the wrestlers. Large hotpots and a spread of traditional Japanese dishes can be seen on the table.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"What an incredibly unique experience getting to watch our first sumo wrestling match in Tokyo and then being invited into some of the wrestlers' home/training facility for a home-cooked meal! Thank you for the hospitality! 🙏🏻" Luba wrote on X.
Ad

Trevor Bauer's 2025 season marred with struggles and legal developments

It seems Trevor Bauer's prime days are behind him. The former Cy Young winner has started 20 games for DeNa BayStars, posting a 4.34 ERA to go along with a 4-10 record. In 130.2 innings pitched, he has allowed 45 walks against 118 strikeouts. Due to his struggles, he was demoted to minors in late June.

Off the field, Bauer scored a big win in his lawsuit against Lindsay Hill. In June, a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of the pitcher who claimed Hill violated a settlement agreement by making public claims about their case. The court ordered Hill to pay over $300,000 in damages. Bauer intends to use the award to cover legal fees and other expenses.

Earlier in the offseason, Bauer made big claims that even though there's an interest among GMs, the ownership and the league are keeping him away from any potential contract, making his return difficult. He remains confident that he deserves a place on an MLB roster and that he's willing to sign a minimum contract if a return is on the cards.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications