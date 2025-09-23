Trevor Bauer and agent Rachel Luba get up-close and personal with sumo wrestlers over home-cooked feast in Tokyo

Out of interest from MLB teams, Trevor Bauer is spending the 2025 season in Japan, representing Nippon Professional Baseball's Yokohama DeNA BayStars. He signed with the team in January, and it's his second stint with the same team in the league.Bauer's time in Japan has led him and his agent, Rachel Luba, to experience Japan's most well-known sport, sumo wrestling. On Monday, Luba dropped photos from their memorable outing in Tokyo, where the group, which also included pitcher Andre Jackson, attended a live sumo match. The group was then invited by wrestlers to their training facility for an authentic, home-cooked meal.The photos captured candid moments of Bauer, Luba and Jackson dining with the wrestlers. Large hotpots and a spread of traditional Japanese dishes can be seen on the table.&quot;What an incredibly unique experience getting to watch our first sumo wrestling match in Tokyo and then being invited into some of the wrestlers' home/training facility for a home-cooked meal! Thank you for the hospitality! 🙏🏻&quot; Luba wrote on X.Trevor Bauer's 2025 season marred with struggles and legal developmentsIt seems Trevor Bauer's prime days are behind him. The former Cy Young winner has started 20 games for DeNa BayStars, posting a 4.34 ERA to go along with a 4-10 record. In 130.2 innings pitched, he has allowed 45 walks against 118 strikeouts. Due to his struggles, he was demoted to minors in late June.Off the field, Bauer scored a big win in his lawsuit against Lindsay Hill. In June, a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of the pitcher who claimed Hill violated a settlement agreement by making public claims about their case. The court ordered Hill to pay over $300,000 in damages. Bauer intends to use the award to cover legal fees and other expenses.Earlier in the offseason, Bauer made big claims that even though there's an interest among GMs, the ownership and the league are keeping him away from any potential contract, making his return difficult. He remains confident that he deserves a place on an MLB roster and that he's willing to sign a minimum contract if a return is on the cards.