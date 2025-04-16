Trevor Bauer & agent Rachel Luba all smiles after cozy dinner date with friends in Japan

Yokohama DeNa BayStars ace, Trevor Bauer, and his agent Rachel Luba were all smiles during a cozy dinner date with their friends in Tokyo, Japan. Bauer had signed with the BayStars in January, marking his second stint with the Japanese ballclub after playing for them in the 2023 NPB season.
On Tuesday, Luba shared a picture from their lively dinner date alongside their Japanese friends at the innocent carvery in Minato city, Tokyo, Japan. Bauer rocked a white shirt with blue jeans, and Rachel wore a black overcoat with light-blue colored jeans for dinner.
Take a look at the image here:
Rachel Luba also shared some pretty pictures of cherry blossoms on Wednesday afternoon. She even had the images of her story with a tranquil caption, capturing the essence of the transitioning season in Japan.
Take a look at the image here, captioned as:
"Pink everywhere 🌸 "
After a magnificent season with the Red Devils of Mexico in 2024, Trevor Bauer decided to re-sign with the BayStars for the 2025 season. With the Rojos del Mexico in 2024, Bauer won the Mexican league pitcher of the year and also guided his ballclub to the title for the first time in ten years. Trevor went 10-0 in 14 starts last year, including a career and league high 19 strikeouts in a single game.
With Yokohama in 2023, Bauer went 10-4 for the season in 19 starts, registering a 2.76 ERA, with 130 strikeouts in 130.2 innings pitched. He has only made a single start in the current campaign in which he gave up just one run on six hits, striking out eight batters in six innings pitched.
Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba shared a happy memory with the pitching ace on Jackie Robinson Day
On April 15, the entire baseball fraternity celebrated the life of Jackie Robinson, a pioneer of the sport. Rachel Luba also celebrated the auspicious day by sharing a nostalgic image alongside her client, Trevor Bauer, from his playing days in the MLB.
Take a look at the post here, captioned as:
"4️⃣2️⃣⚾️ 📍los angeles."
Bauer last pitched in the big leagues with the Dodgers in June 2021. Previously, he also won the Cy Young award with the Reds in 2020. The former MLB ace has always hoped to return to the big leagues someday.