Trevor Bauer & agent Rachel Luba all smiles after cozy dinner date with friends in Japan

Yokohama DeNa BayStars ace, Trevor Bauer, and his agent Rachel Luba were all smiles during a cozy dinner date with their friends in Tokyo, Japan. Bauer had signed with the BayStars in January, marking his second stint with the Japanese ballclub after playing for them in the 2023 NPB season.

Ad

On Tuesday, Luba shared a picture from their lively dinner date alongside their Japanese friends at the innocent carvery in Minato city, Tokyo, Japan. Bauer rocked a white shirt with blue jeans, and Rachel wore a black overcoat with light-blue colored jeans for dinner.

Take a look at the image here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Rachel Luba also shared some pretty pictures of cherry blossoms on Wednesday afternoon. She even had the images of her story with a tranquil caption, capturing the essence of the transitioning season in Japan.

Ad

Trending

Take a look at the image here, captioned as:

"Pink everywhere 🌸 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

After a magnificent season with the Red Devils of Mexico in 2024, Trevor Bauer decided to re-sign with the BayStars for the 2025 season. With the Rojos del Mexico in 2024, Bauer won the Mexican league pitcher of the year and also guided his ballclub to the title for the first time in ten years. Trevor went 10-0 in 14 starts last year, including a career and league high 19 strikeouts in a single game.

Ad

With Yokohama in 2023, Bauer went 10-4 for the season in 19 starts, registering a 2.76 ERA, with 130 strikeouts in 130.2 innings pitched. He has only made a single start in the current campaign in which he gave up just one run on six hits, striking out eight batters in six innings pitched.

Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba shared a happy memory with the pitching ace on Jackie Robinson Day

On April 15, the entire baseball fraternity celebrated the life of Jackie Robinson, a pioneer of the sport. Rachel Luba also celebrated the auspicious day by sharing a nostalgic image alongside her client, Trevor Bauer, from his playing days in the MLB.

Ad

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"4️⃣2️⃣⚾️ 📍los angeles."

Bauer last pitched in the big leagues with the Dodgers in June 2021. Previously, he also won the Cy Young award with the Reds in 2020. The former MLB ace has always hoped to return to the big leagues someday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More