"Trevor Bauer and the Chocolate Factory" - Former Cy Young winner's agent Rachel Luba addresses pitcher's quirky 'Willy Wonka' comparisons in LMB

Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer continues to be a nightmare for hitters in LMB, and his recent start broke several franchise and league records. A week ago, he pitched a stellar outing, throwing 8.2 innings for 19 strikeouts, which broke the previous league record of 18 strikeouts.

His agent, Rachel Luba, delved into Mexican baseball culture, where strikeouts are referred to as 'chocolates.' Luba also made a quirky comparison with 'Willy Wonka,' a fictional character from the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory movie.

"And this is also why LMB loves to make memes and jokes about “Trevor Bauer and the chocolate factory” like Willy Wonka, and why they made him special “19” Chocolates in honor of him breaking the record!" Luba wrote in her caption.

In the movie, Wonka hides five Golden Tickets inside his chocolate bars.

Whoever finds it would be rewarded with a tour of his factory and a lifetime supply of chocolate. The real purpose behind it was to find the owner of his chocolate factory once he retires.

Trevor Bauer is leading LMB on the ERA leaderboard. His 1.66 mark is by far the best, with the second best coming in at 3.47 from Randall Delgado.

Trevor Bauer on his 19 punch-outs performance, says he "loves" to make history

Following his record-setting pitching outing, Trevor Bauer was elated in the post-game interview. He reflected on how he felt creating history in his first season in the league:

"You know, I don't really know yet," Bauer said. "I do know that I love trying to make history. You know, I'm driven by trying to do the best that I can.

"So, to be alone in a record book, doing something that no one's ever done before, (0:20) is a really special moment for me. (0:23) I'm not sure exactly how I'll feel about it. (0:25) So, maybe by tomorrow I might come off my adrenaline rush."

Bauer also acknowledged the fan support and his teammates without whom he wouldn't have achieved it.

Initially, Bauer had signed a five-game deal with the Diablos Rojos de Mexico of the Mexican Baseball League.

However, with no renewed interest from the majors, he has extended his stay for the season and is now looking forward to winning a championship with the team.