Trevor Bauer's alleged sexual assault saga has reportedly come to an end. The former MLB superstar pitcher has reportedly settled his legal battle against Lindsey Hill, the woman who accused Bauer of sexually assaulting her in June 2021.

In a video that Bauer recorded and posted on his social media platforms, the disgraced former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher explained the entire situation and result. Bauer, who has spent the entire season playing in Japan, said that as part of the settlement agreement, he can now speak openly about the case.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"2 years later and I can finally talk about this," @BauerOutage tweeted.

The former Cy Young Award winner did a deep dive into the entire saga, sharing images of alleged text messages that Hill had shared with friends, calling him her "next victim."

The former Los Angeles Dodgers starter also said that throughout the two-year case, Lindsey Hill's legal team approached him on several occasions about a financial settlement.

"As I've done since day one, I've refused to pay her a single cent," Bauer said.

Trevor Bauer said that during a hearing in August 2021, Hill's legal team had "deliberately and unlawfully" concealed information from Bauer and his legal team. Some of the information that was allegedly not shared was a video she had recorded of herself in bed next to a sleeping Bauer.

Expand Tweet

"People will still think Trevor Bauer is guilty just because they don’t like him. Even with blatant proof he was being set up and basically extorted," @NYMND tweeted.

A closer look at the outcome of the Lindsey Hill and Trevor Bauer case

Since the beginning of the situation, Bauer maintained his innocence, stating that he had never sexually assaulted Lindsey Hill or anyone else.

During the only appearance in front of a judge, it was determined that Hill had "misled the court" and the the judge found her claims "materially misleading," denying her request for a restraining order against the pitcher. According to The Washington Post, neither side will pay to settle the case, with both Bauer and Hill having to pay their own legal fees.

"I wasn’t arrested. I wasn’t charged with a crime and I won the only legal proceeding that took place," Bauer said in his video.

The 32-year-old said that he is looking forward to moving on from the entire saga and will be focusing on his job.