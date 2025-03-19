Trevor Bauer fires off impressive strikeout against Swiss baseball player

We may have already seen Trevor Bauer's final pitch in Major League Baseball back in 2021, however, the former All-Star remains one of the most discussed names in baseball. The former National League Cy Young Award winner has found new life as a social media personality, steadily seeing his following and reach grow with every post.

Love him or hate him, there is no denying the fact that Trevor Bauer has been one of he most active baseball personalities on social media. The former Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has continued to combine his firey, albeit polarizing personality with his skills as a pitcher, resulting in a seemingly endless amount of content.

In one of his latest posts, Bauer gave his fans and followers a closer look at his exploits in Europe. In the video, Trevor Bauer highlights an at-bat between himself and a batter from Switzerland, the country that he pitched an exhibition game for. At the beginning of the video, Bauer seemingly attempts to get in the batter's head by asking a question, however, the batter it having none of it.

"What's the scouting report on you?" Bauer asked the batter, before not receiving a response.

After throwing a fastball for a strike, Bauer missed the zone twice, pushing the count to 2-1 for the batter. Bauer would throw a second pitch in the zone, drawing a massive swing and miss from the batter before looking to catch him looking at a pitch outside.

"We're going to try for just looking," Bauer said in the video before throwing a called third strike.

Even though the pitch looked like it was a bit outside of the strike zone, Trevor Bauer was successful at catching the batter looking. It was a hard fought battle, however the former Cincinnati Reds ace ended up walking away with the victory in the at-bat.

Trevor Bauer is returning to Japan for the 2025 season after being unable to secure an MLB contract

Despite not being found guilty of any criminal wrongdoing as the result of sexual assault allegations made against him, Bauer has still be unable to secure another MLB contract. After a strong season in the Mexican League last year added to the speculation that he could make a comeback to Major League Baseball.

Unfortunately for Trevor Bauer, he was unable to get another opportunity in the Majors. Instead for securing an MLB deal, Bauer has signed a contract to return to the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Nippon Professional Baseball. It will be interesting to see if he will ever get another shot, if not, we will certainly get plenty of social media content for the foreseeable future.

