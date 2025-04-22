Trevor Bauer gives up close and personal look at new custom baseball glove

Former National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer remains a prevalent personality in the baseball community despite not pitching in Major League Baseball since 2021. The 34-year-old has remained active both in professional baseball as well as cultivating his own personal brand across a variety of different platforms.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers star might still be pitching in various professional leagues across the globe, he might be better known for his presence on social media in recent years. Love him or hate him, Trevor Bauer has done an excellent job at building up an online following, which has allowed him to continue to build his personal brand and build an audience for his posts.

In one of his latest videos, Bauer gaves his fans and followers a closer look at one of his custom-made gloves, which is named Kaiju. The teal and gold glove, which is made of Japanese kip leather, which is incredibly soft and light but durable. Bauer dove into all of the small details that help make the glove unique.

"It's got the TB sword logo. You've got the sword with the hilt being the B. You've got the Bauer Outage logo right here, of course. Also on the inside, we have this little guy... This is Japanese kip, so when I put my hand in it, it's so comfortable. Same deep pocket to hide my pitch grips in there," Bauer explained.

The Kaiju glove, which is the latest of Bauer's custom gloves. His previous glove, named Breeze, had extra spreading between the fingers which could allow opponents to see the grips. This is something that Trevor Bauer explained before sharing another aspect of the glove that makes adds to it's rarity and collectibility.

"The thing that's most important about this glove, it's a special addition. There's only 31 of these gloves out there because I have glove number 0 of 30, you'll be able to get glove 1-30 if you want. Special edition, they will never be made again," Trevor Bauer added.

Trevor Bauer has been struggling in his return to Japan

After a dominant season in the Mexican League in 2024, the former Cincinnati Reds ace was hoping to parlay that success into another MLB contract. Unfortunately for Bauer, this did not turn out to be the case. The former All-Star eventually agreed to return to the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of NPB in Japan.

It's safe to say that things have not gone according to plan for Trevor Bauer so far in his return to Japan. Over 18.0 innings of work this season, Bauer has posted a 0-3 record with a 5.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts. While he has the talent to improve upon these numbers, it's not an encouraging sign early on this year.

