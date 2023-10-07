A recent call recording has revealed shocking details and added further chaos to the Trevor Bauer domestic abuse allegations.

The 27-minute call between Bauer and accuser Lindsey Hill has left many perplexed about the truth of the encounter.

NOTE: Viewer discretion is advised because the content might be triggering.

In June 2021, Hill filed a domestic violence allegation against Bauer in the Pasadena Police Department.

She accused him of physically and sexually assaulting her on two different occasions, which included Bauer punching her during sexual activity. Since then, a long lawsuit followedm which led to Bauer's adminstrative suspension from the MLB.

Two years since the incident, certain verbatim from a recorded phone call has been made public that uncovers plenty of goring details between the pair. Before a lawsuit was filed by Hill, it was reported that Bauer and Hill had got on a call where they discussed the two incidents that left Hill traumatised.

Hill had made the call with two Pasadena police officers by her side looking to get the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher to admit to any wrongdoings. However, Bauer was seen to clear the air about any miscommunication.

He defined any activity between the couple to be completely consensual and also maintained that he asked Hill about her wellbeing from time to time.

"I didn’t feel like I hit you that hard, you know? And certainly, like, I tried telling you multiple times, ‘Do you want to stop? Are you OK?’ And, like, you said to keep going. So I just was trying to follow your lead on it," Bauer was heard saying on call.

Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill have reportedly settled things in court

Despite the details provided from the call and after a lengthy investigation process both Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill have reportedly settled things in court.

As per reports, there was no monetary exchange between the two, and as per the settlement terms Trevor Bauer refused to make any more statements on the issue.

The allegations had completely derailed Bauer's successful career in the MLB up until that point. He was one of the leading pitchers in the MLB before the league took the decision to suspend him.