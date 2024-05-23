"Trevor Bauer must be using some sort of foreign substance" - Ex-Dodgers pitcher sarcastically hits back at LMB team that demanded equipment check

Since inking a contingent deal with LMB's Diablos Rojos, Trevor Bauer has been nothing short of unstoppable. In his most recent start in Mexico's top league, the former NL Cy Young drew some skepticism from the umpiring crew before being exhonerated.

On Tuesday, Bauer made his fifth start of the year for Los Diablos Rojos Del Mexico. In the seventh inning, after Bauer had thrown his ninetieth pitch of the ballgame, the umpire crew convened next to the pitcher's mound, engaged in muted discussion.

Soon, home plate unpire Eduardo Gamez approached Bauer to inspect his glove. After determining that no foreign substance was being used to enhance his delivery, the crew agreed that Bauer was not in breach of the rules, and retreated to their respective posts.

"“Trevor Bauer MUST be using some sort of foreign substance. He sucks without it. Check him!!!” Umpires: interesante…el no tiene nada. Me: yo no tengo nada. Good game @NacimosBravos pLeasure doing business with you. And to all the fans that made tonight a sellout, hope y’all enjoyed the show!" - Bauer Outage

In the aftermath of his team's 6-0 victory over the Bravos de Leon, the former Los Angeles Dodgers starter took to X to make light of the situation. With the words translated into Spanish, Bauer impersonated his detractors on the opposing team, saying "Trevor Bauer must be using some sort of foreign substance", only to highlight the umpire's fruitless search for such a thing.

The winner of the 2020 Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds, Trevor Bauer has not pitched in an MLB game since June 2021. In 2022, he recieved a 194-game suspension on account of sexual assault allegations that were levied upon him the year prior. Despite being cleared of charges, as well as his suspension having expired, MLB clubs remain hesitant to sign the outspoken - and sometimes controversial - pitching star.

Trevor Bauer is no stranger to foreign substance drama

In light of the 2017 Houston Astros sign stealing scandal, Bauer told the Bleacher Report in 2020:

"Every team's pitchers cheat, technically, by using foreign substances"

In 2021, Bauer himself was investigated by MLB for foreign substance use, but was never found guilty. The 33 year-old has also repeatedly made allegations against other MLB pitchers for using foreign substance. For now, it appears as though Trevor Bauer's 1.80 ERA in his five starts with the Diablos was obtained with clean hands.

