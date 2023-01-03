Trevor Bauer Net Worth: How wealthy is the recently reinstated MLB star?

Trevor Bauer is one of the most controversial players in baseball, and also one of the highest-paid. He is embroiled in a sexual assault case that has done damage to his credibility and his bank account.

Bauer is one of the best pitchers in the game. He won the 2020 Cy Young Award after posting an ERA of just 1.73. Before the 2021 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed him to a deal worth $102 million over the next three seasons, but problems awaited.

The saga began in June 2021 when a woman from southern California accused Bauer of assault. After gaining a temporary restraining order, charges against Bauer were dropped, and his innocence was ostensibly maintained.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Following a TMZ report that police in California are investigating Dodgers star Trevor Bauer for an assault on a woman, Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement in which he denied the allegations. ESPN has chosen not to name the woman even though her attorney did. Following a TMZ report that police in California are investigating Dodgers star Trevor Bauer for an assault on a woman, Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement in which he denied the allegations. ESPN has chosen not to name the woman even though her attorney did. https://t.co/jdSbmNtQma

Bauer and his legal team have stipulated that although an encounter of a sexual kind did indeed take place between Mr. Bauer and the woman in question, the acts were consensual. They claim that no lasting physical damage was ever done to the woman.

On April 29th, 2022, Bauer was suspended for 324 games by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. The suspension marked the longest non-lifetime suspension ever handed down by the MLB.

On December 22, the league reduced his suspension to 194 games, docking his pay for the first 50 games of the 2023 season. This means that he is set to receive less than the $34 million he would make from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023.

"Trevor Bauer when he finds out he’s making $32 million from the Dodgers but won't pay California taxes" - @ Gary Sheffield

In all, we can estimate that Trevor Bauer is worth about $60 million. This includes his salary as well as endorsements, both of which have taken a massive hit from the ongoing investigations. It is unknown if this saga has hurt Bauer's credibility to a point where he can no longer hope to fix it.

The Los Angeles Dodgers need Trevor Bauer in 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers will need all the pitching they can get in 2023. Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias will have a massive weight on their shoulders without Bauer backing them up in the rotation. The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants are threatening them in the NL West, and the LA Dodgers need to keep their heads above water.

