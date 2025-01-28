Trevor Bauer receives heartfelt 5-word message from LMB star Ivan Terrazas for ex-Dodgers pitcher's journey ahead over celebratory dinner

Trevor Bauer is a former Major League Baseball starting pitcher who is trying to resurrect his career by pitching for international teams. Bauer has been pitching in the Mexican League (LMB), and has developed a solid relationship with other stars. Ivan Terrazas is one of those stars, and he recently got together with Bauer before the former MLB star makes his way to another league.

Terrazas shared a photo of a recent dinner with Trevor Bauer and others on his Instagram story.

Trevor Bauer Dinner (Image via Instagram@elivanterrazas)

The photo was taken by Ivan Terrazas, who is sitting next to Trevor Bauer at a restaurant. Everyone is all smiles in the photo, but the caption from Terrazas shows that this dinner was to say goodbye.

"Good luck in Japan friends" when translated to English.

It was recently announced that Trevor Bauer has agreed to a deal with DeNa BayStars of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan. Bauer signed a one-year deal to continue his professional career, and the contract is worth up to $6 million.

Bauer, 33, was named the Mexican Baseball League Pitcher of the Year at the conclusion of the 2024 season. It was a dominant season for Bauer as he went a perfect 10-0 to go along with a stellar ERA of 2.48. After he was once again passed over by MLB teams, he decided to head back to Japan to continue to show off his talent.

Trevor Bauer's Agent Rachel Luba Shares Support Received in LMB

Trevor Bauer was officially suspended by commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29, 2022, and the Los Angeles Dodgers released him in 2023. There doesn't appear to be much support for Bauer in Major League Baseball, but that's the opposite of what happened in the LMB.

Rachel Luba is the agent of Trevor Bauer, and she made a post on Instagram reflecting on how special the year was for her client.

Luba also provided a caption on her post to share how appreciative she was of the support from everyone in LMB.

"The outpouring of love from the Diablos family is everything 🥹🫶🏻No words can describe what it was like to watch @baueroutage win a championship for @diablosrojosmx and be so welcomed and loved by the entire Scarlett Nation, Diablos organization, and Harp family. 🙏🏻"

Trevor Bauer is still hoping to get another shot with an MLB team at some point in his career, but he will look to dominate in Japan in 2025.

