Lindsey Hill has responded to Trevor Bauer's video on Instagram, in which he exposed texts and a video to prove his innocence in reaction to her sexual assault allegations.

Hill and Bauer reportedly settled on their dual lawsuits earlier this week without any money being exchanged by both parties. However, the latter took to social media to point out the alleged extortion attempt by Hill.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The baseball pitcher listed out the reasons why he was able to settle with Hill. Bauer also showed a video of Hill smiling as she appeared to be without any bruises when he was accused of sexual assault by her in 2021.

However, on Tuesday, Hill responded to the claims made by Bauer in an interview with Alex Stein on Prime Time:

“This was exactly what Trevor wanted to do was random pick three or four texts and weave it into a narrative where I just look horrible. I explained that in my deposition and random things. I like to joke, I’m very sarcastic, sometimes inappropriate. Anyone who knows me would know that."

She further added that the text messages shown by Bauer on his social media video were spun out of context:

“These are just private text messages with my friends and agreed victim is not the word there, but [in] my past I have been involved with other baseball players, that was my world at the time and I had already dated baseball players and it was a funny, sarcastic way to say, ‘Here’s the next one I’m going to try to get attention from,’ and it was a lot of ego and attention-seeking behavior, which is what I can own and what he can’t do is own any part."

Hill accused Trevor Bauer of sexually assaulting her twice in the spring of 2021. However, she was denied a permanent restraining order in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The district attorney’s office also declined to file any criminal charges against Bauer but the pitcher was still suspended by the MLB. In April 2022, Bauer sued Hill for defamation but she countersued for sexual battery four months later.

Trevor Bauer net worth: How much is the former LA Dodgers pitcher worth in 2023?

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer

As per reports, Trevor Bauer is worth an estimated $70 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune through his baseball career. Bauer played 10 seasons in the MLB from 2012 to 2021. As per Spotrac, he has earned $104,283,079 in career earnings from his career in the Majors.

He also won the Cy Young Award in 2020 during his time with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 2023, Bauer joined the NPB's Yokohama DeNA BayStars. The pitcher earned All-Star honors in his first season with the Japanese team.