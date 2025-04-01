Trevor Bauer's agent drops 2-word response to Studio Ghibli AI photo of former Cy Young Award winner

For better or worse, Trevor Bauer cannot keep himself out of the spotlight on social media. The former National League Cy Young Award winner has not pitched in Major League Baseball since 2021 after sexual assault allegations were made against. Although he was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, he still has yet to secure another MLB deal.

That being said, this has not stopped him from pitching professionally or remaining active on social media. In fact, at this point of his career, Trevor Bauer might be better known for his presence on social media as opposed to actually pitching. From viral at-bat challenges to hot takes on the latest baseball news, Bauer has grown a steady following on social media thanks to his posts.

In his latest social media post, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star joined in on the latest viral trend, using artificial intelligence to recreate an image in the Studio Ghibili art style. In the photo, an animated Bauer can be seen donning a teal and red jersey from the Diablos Rojos de Mexico, which is the club he played for last year.

The Instagram post has over 12,000 likes already drew a number of reactions and comments. One of these repsonses came from his own agent Rachel Luba, who kept her comment short and to the point.

"Love this" - Luba wrote in the comments.

Trevor Bauer is not the only celebrity to be re-created in the Studio Ghibili AI posts. Other athletes and entertainters who have been created with the AI program, including actor Jack Black, singer Taylor Swift, and Barcelona handball superstar Dika Mem. While some people might not be fans of the viral trend, it is nearly impossible to avoid right now on social media.

Trevor Bauer has returned to Japan to pitch this season

Despite a strong season pitching in the Mexican League in 2024, Bauer was unable to secure a contract with any Major League Baseball team. Instead, Bauer opted to sign a one-year deal to return to the Yokohama BayStars, the team he pitched for in 2023.

While the level of competition is viewed as stronger than in Mexico, the former Cincinnati Reds ace might have to prove himself to be healthy and ready before he can contribute for his new club. According to Gaijin Baseball on X, Bauer has been removed from the BayStars roster and will set out on a rehab assignment, which will keep him away until at least April 10.

